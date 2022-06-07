Kudos to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and state lawmakers for getting behind $46 million in funding for 23 historical sites and museums, including the Will Rogers Memorial Museum near Claremore in Northeast Oklahoma.
Rogers is, for us, an overlooked source of wisdom, wit and personal example, and it is welcome news that Oklahoma leaders are willing to invest $7 million of that in his memorial and museum, so that another generation will be learn about him.
• “No party is as bad as its state and national leaders,” Rogers used to say.
• “When I die, my epitaph or whatever you call those signs on gravestones is going to read: ‘I joked about every prominent man of my time, but I never met a man I didn’t like.’ I am so proud of that I can hardly wait to die so it can be carved.”
• “I am not a member of any organized party — I am a Democrat.”
Born in Indian Territory near Oologah in 1879, Rogers simultaneously became America’s top radio personality, newspaper columnist and movie star. He was killed in a plane crash in 1935. And while the cowboy philosopher and entertainer will forever be associated with Oklahoma, he has strong ties to Southwest Missouri, having attended for a time school in Neosho.
He also made numerous professional and personal visits to Joplin over the years, where he had relatives. The Globe also was one of many papers around the country that carried his regular column.
The museum will receive $7 million to create a new entrance, a new event center, add a new vault up to modern preservation standards and make the museum ADA compliant by adding elevators. The Will Rogers Memorial Museum Foundation will raise an additional $7 million, which will go toward renovating the museum, adding more than 4,000 square feet of additional exhibit space.
At a time when politics has descended into acrimony, abuse and anger, Rogers reminds us there are gentler, wittier, smoother ways to make a point.
“We really want to share what made Will special to the world,” WRMM Executive Director Tad Jones said recently. “We’re in a time when people are fighting online all the time and can’t get along, and Will is a perfect role model-citizen to, not only our country, but our world.”
