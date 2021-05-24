The one-year anniversary, today, of George Floyd’s death, as well as the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre this weekend are moments to recognize that racism remains embedded in our culture as well as our economic, health care and educational structures, and that it demands reexamination, especially where race intersects with policing and justice.
We believe the overwhelming majority of police follow responsible, fair policing practices and have respect for the law and the communities they serve. And to their credit, police are taking steps, including bias training, emphasizing transparency and, in Missouri’s case, advancing legislation restricting the use of chokeholds — a measure we support. While we are right to review police practices in light of the George Floyd case and other cases, let’s also remember the critical role police play in every community, risking their lives for all of us, Black and white, and let’s be wary of judging them all because of the actions of Derek Chauvin.
This is also a moment to commit to conversations that, while difficult at times, must continue.
Yes, we have come a long way, but not so far that we can ease out of these conversations. Much work remains to rectify the past, to eliminate both overt racism as well as those structural vestiges that remain from 350 years of history.
On our pages today, we take a look one year after Floyd’s death at what, if anything, has changed. And this weekend, we will look back at the Tulsa Race Massacre, the worst such episode in American history. Any journey must begin from a place of honesty, no matter how painful, and a willingness to listen.
Listen to Alan Cashaw, president of the Johnstown, Pennsylvania, NAACP, who said “underlying biases” remain an obstacle in the country today.
“There is a difference from being Black and white when the police approach you,” he said. “There’s just no doubt.”
Listen to Victor Sly, president of the NAACP chapter in Joplin, a veteran Joplin police officer who told us that in his 20 years on the force he never had to use a chokehold.
“Doesn’t it amaze you that we as cops know that everything is videotaped and recorded, but we’re still doing this?” Sly asked. “We really need to check ourselves, and a lot of guys are going to hate it, but that’s just it. You’re not above the law. You were hired and chose to get into this profession.”
Listen to Nanda Nunnelly, a 53-year-old Black activist and community leader in Joplin, who told us: “I expected to see progress once we saw how the unjust killing of Mr. Floyd went not just nationwide but worldwide,” she said. “And I do think the conviction of Chauvin is progress, but it took so much to get justice. It should not be so hard to get justice. That’s what I’m disappointed in.”
Nunnelly also told us she has seen social attitudes improve over the past year, including more accountability.
“That is a sign we are headed in the right direction,” she said. “But this is not the time to sit back and be comfortable.”
She’s right. This is not time to sit back.
