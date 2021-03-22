World Water Day on Monday reminded us just how blessed we are to live in the Ozarks, a water-wealthy part of the world. It also reminded us of just how much we also have taken for granted, when so much of the world and even other parts of our own country are water starved.
An indictment of our misuse of water would include:
• Many Ozark streams and rivers are so overloaded with E. coli they are unsafe for swimming for part of the year.
• Many streams, rivers and lakes are so polluted with mercury and other heavy metals and contaminants that fish and shellfish are no longer safe to eat for many segments of our population. The Missouri Department of Health has advisories limiting consumption on fish taken from the Missouri and Mississippi rivers as well as statewide advisories on eating bass taken anywhere in the state. Kansas has advisories on Shoal Creek and Spring River, although Missouri does not. Oklahoma has advisories for the Tar Creek area, which includes Grand Lake.
• Almost every major body of body of water in Jasper and Newton counties, including 61 miles of Spring River, 50 miles of Shoal Creek, and parts of Center Creek, Turkey Creek and the North Fork of Spring River, are on the state's shockingly long 2020 list of impaired bodies of water.
• Many of the species that live in local streams, rivers and lakes are under siege, from hellbenders to mussels to cavefish, all struggling to survive. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature, meanwhile, estimates that freshwater fish species have declined by 75% and ocean species by more than 50% in the past 40 years
• A 2015 federal study concluded: “Eighty-five percent of male smallmouth bass and 27% of male largemouth bass tested in waters in or near 19 national wildlife refuges in the (Northeast) U.S. were intersex,” meaning they were so altered by chemicals and synthetic hormones that male black bass generate female egg cells.
World Water Day is a call to action, a moment for us to take inventory of both our blessings and the damage we have done, and to refocus on steps we must take to protect the Ozarks' No. 1 resource.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.