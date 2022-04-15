It seemed like a daunting task at first: Clear the state’s backlog of untested sexual assault kits.
But a true team effort from lawmakers, law enforcement, crime labs, prosecutors and advocates has made a huge dent in the backlog. In some cases, especially here in Southwest Missouri, the number of untested sexual assault kits sitting on shelves at police and sheriff’s departments has dropped to a welcome zero.
There were thousands of untested kits across the state at one time, the Columbia Missourian reported in October 2017, bringing renewed attention to the issue. The report prompted then-Attorney General Josh Hawley to launch an audit of the kits, which found more than 5,000 untested.
To be clear, most jurisdictions across the nation also were struggling with a backlog of untested kits. Many lacked the financial resources or expertise needed to test kits; some lacked understanding of sexual assault as a crime and its impact on victims.
Advocates have pushed in recent years to highlight the problem, and those with the power to make changes have been paying attention.
That has been true in Missouri, where lawmakers in 2018 secured money to help clear the statewide backlog, and Attorney General Eric Schmitt established a new initiative to prioritize testing.
Funding for the testing of kits was made available to local law enforcement agencies, which clearly have taken this matter seriously.
Just two years ago, the Joplin area had about 160 sexual assault kits that still were untested. Today, many of those same agencies — including police departments in Joplin, Webb City and Carl Junction and the sheriff’s departments of Jasper and Newton counties — say they have none.
It’s an incredible milestone to have achieved, and one that primarily will benefit those who are most affected: the victims of sexual assault. Knowing that their rape kits have been tested can bring a sense of closure to them, and possibly lead to the identification or prosecution of the perpetrator.
Treating sexual assault like the serious crime that it is matters. Testing the evidence kits of sexual assault victims matters. Taking the backlog of thousands of untested kits seriously matters.
It is noteworthy that this area has proved its commitment to all of those goals.
Our thanks to all the local, state and federal agencies who provided the funding and the effort to make this happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.