Six years ago, near the end of his second term as governor, one of the best friends Missouri parks ever had dropped a heck of a Christmas surprise in the state’s lap.
Former Gov. Jay Nixon announced several new state parks, two in the southwest corner of the state.
• Ozark Mountain State Park, (now Shepherd of the Hills State Park) of more than 1,000 acres in Taney County, northwest of Branson, protecting features known locally as knobs.
• Bryant Creek State Park, nearly 3,000 acres of oak and pine forests and nearly 2 miles along Bryant Creek, southeast of Ava.
Also on the list was Eleven Point State Park, 4,167 acres that includes 6 miles along the Eleven Point River — one of the great Ozark rivers.
(Soon after came another announcement, for Jay Nixon State Park, 1,200 acres adjacent to Taum Sauk State Park in Reynolds County, named for the former governor.)
This was done, mind you, without the use of eminent domain. And, in the case of Eleven Point State Park, without tax money — the funds coming from settlements reached with mining companies to compensate for damage done to state resources.
Eleven Point State Park soon became entangled in a legal challenge, but if there was any doubt where Missourians stood, it became clear at public hearings and public meetings for the other sites.
More than 3,000 comments poured in, with residents overwhelmingly telling parks officials they supported both public ownership and preservation.
Between those public comments and those remarks offered during the public hearings, 97% wanted the state to keep the land and open the parks. That included local sentiment as well, as public comments were 48-0 for keeping Shepherd of the Hills State Park, 63-4 for keeping Bryant Creek, and 26-8 in favor of Jay Nixon State Park.
Yet Eleven Point State Park lingered, tied up in legal folderol by opponents. Park supporters lost at the circuit court level, but an appellate court disagreed, and, as we learned this week, so did the Missouri Supreme Court, which chose not to hear a challenge to the appellate court’s ruling.
What does all this mean?
It means the park gets to go forward — all of it.
It means several miles of land along Missouri’s only National Wild and Scenic River are protected.
It means many square miles of the recharge basins that feed springs along the Eleven Point are protected.
It also means there are no roadblocks now, and we urge the state to get busy holding open houses for Eleven Point State Park, to show Missourians the jewel they have. We urge them to being soliciting public comments and holding public meetings, which are necessary steps for the park’s conceptual development plan.
We believe support for Eleven Point State Park will be every bit as strong as for the other parks.
As Nixon likes to say: “Onward.”
