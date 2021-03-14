I am concerned about the spate of proposed legislation from both chambers of the General Assembly related to voting requirements in Missouri that seem tailored to make it not only harder to vote but would encumber the voting and vote counting processes.
By way of example, for there are multiple bills floating in the General Assembly singing the same song, HB 738 actually limits the ability to meet voting needs during a crisis that occurs within six months of a presidential election.
What problem would this solve? It would only add to whatever chaos is already occurring during a time when stability is most needed. We just lived through a real-life example: The 2020 November general election took place during a public health state of emergency. Counties rose to the occasion, and there were no significant problems and no significant fraud uncovered in either voting or vote-counting processes.
As another example, HB 842 would require the use of paper ballots marked by hand and eventually would do away with electronic touch-screen machines. Where does this leave disabled folks who need the aid of technology to cast a ballot, not to mention the ease in voting and counting that machines bring?
Further, this bill would require hand counting of ballots, require strict photo ID for all voting and count absentee balloting only after all regular ballots have been counted.
HB 334 imposes a government-issued photo voter ID requirement, including for those voting absentee at the office of the election authority.
Those without ID must vote provisionally, and the vote doesn’t count unless the voter returns the same day with ID or the election authority verifies the signature of the voter against the signature on file.
What problems are these bills designed to solve? There is no evidence presented in support of this legislation that it would do anything except to delay getting the results and discourage people from voting. My husband and I moved to Missouri from Colorado two years ago. We had been voting by mail for years without a single problem — virtually no evidence of fraud in the state. The first time we went to vote in Missouri, we brought proof of address by showing a utility bill in our names corresponding to that on the voter registration card. It worked fine.
We don’t buy into the fiction that in Missouri there is rampant voter fraud or that those who are in charge of counting the vote are committing fraud. We do strongly suspect these bills are designed to keep people from voting and to keep current legislators in office.
If you agree, now is the time to let your state senator and representative know how you feel and that you will be watching how they vote.
