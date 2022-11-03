As a physician for 30 years, I am urging voters to say “yes” to Amendment 3 to legalize marijuana in Missouri for adult use. Marijuana has had dramatic medical results for many of my patients, who now have an alternative to treating their pain and relieving many of the debilitating consequences of their diseases with a plant whose full therapeutic potential is still being discovered.
There is research demonstrating the plant’s positive effect in treating pain, anxiety, nausea, seizures disorders and insomnia, among many other ailments. Already, 200,000 Missouri medical marijuana patients are able to access this medicine safely and effectively. But it shouldn’t stop there. Making it more broadly available will help change lives.
From my experience treating pain and movement disorders, marijuana is a safe and natural treatment. It has been used for centuries to bring relief to patients suffering from hundreds of medical conditions. Since 2019, Missourians have had another option to improve their lives and their health following medical cannabis legislation in Missouri. Yet there remains a disproportionate impact on certain populations with health disparities due to their social or economic status, geographic location and/or environment in accessing medical cannabis.
Access to this incredible medicine is why I support going beyond medical use to legalizing adult use. Many patients are unable to have a conversation with their health care provider about the potential uses of marijuana as an alternative or complementary medical treatment. Institutional restrictions, insurance companies and the stigma of marijuana still prevent these discussions.
Currently, 60-70% of physicians find medical cannabis use acceptable, but many do not know how to bring up this subject with their patients. They are inadequately prepared for these conversations or are fearful of having them due to contractual obligations with many hospital systems. It is critical that marijuana’s stigma be lessened for this incredible treatment to be fully utilized. Legalizing cannabis for adults 21 years and older would go a long way toward opening up the communication of cannabis’s effects between doctors and patients.
In a world where opiates are being prescribed freely and killing so many, marijuana is a common-sense and safe alternative. Many patients use cannabis to minimize or avoid the use of addictive opiates and other medications that are prescribed for symptoms related to their pain. Too often, patients need one or more medications for their pain, additional medications to treat their pain-related sleep disorders, and still more medication to treat the depression and anxiety that often accompanies living with chronic pain. Drug interactions can harm patients. The pharmaceutical use of multiple medications is a common cause of health decline and death. Combining medications may lead to an increased risk of substance abuse, cognitive decline and early death. Reducing the number of drugs a patient takes is too often overlooked as a benefit of marijuana. Marijuana can and does decrease that risk by replacing many of those medications or allowing a decrease in the volume of prescribed medications. As a physician, I am constantly on alert to minimize harm to patients. Cannabis has allowed me to do that safely.
In addition to the medical benefits of marijuana, the new tax revenues from marijuana sales will help fund much needed services for our Missouri veterans. Amendment 3 will direct tens of millions of dollars to veterans’ services to aid in medical and physical therapy costs, treatment for mental health disorders including PTSD, rides to appointments, counseling and support to caregivers. This is a needed win for our veterans.
Amendment 3 gives citizens a choice. We can either continue to stigmatize a valuable medicine for pain and leave its use unregulated and illegal, or we can choose regulated, safe and effective cannabis, which I have seen change many of my patients’ lives for the better. As a physician, I am unafraid to say “yes” to Amendment 3.
Please consider voting to legalize adult-use marijuana. It’s good for patients and good for Missouri.
