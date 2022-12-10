Nearly 4 of every 5 adult Americans see libraries as a trusted source of information. So says the Pew Research Center (https://www.pew rsearch.org/fact/2017/08/30). Almost two-thirds of adults say that libraries help them grow as people.
Yet, Secretary of State John Ashcroft’s proposed administrative rule (15 CSR 30-200.015) infers that our trust in libraries is misplaced and therefore in need of state enforced oversight.
The rule purports to protect minors from inappropriate library reading materials — as if our public libraries are not already performing this role, as if our public libraries do not already have in place policies designed to ensure that age-appropriate literature is a major component of the children’s and young adults’ collections development. The rule would impose on libraries burdensome obligations to revise policies designed to protect children already in place and, moreover, this rule sanctions the tyranny of a minority to impose personal preferences on an entire community of library patrons.
Public libraries throughout the state are locally managed and governed. Each has policies that govern development and curation of age-appropriate collections. They take this responsibility very seriously. For example, check out the Joplin Public Library’s Collection Management Policy, particularly Section 4, on its website (https://www.joplinpubliclibrary.org).
Library collections are not developed willy-nilly. Rather, they are professionally and carefully curated and developed with a full understanding that the community being served is pluralist, composed of a wide range of values, interests, educational levels and an understanding that readership includes all ages.
The responsibility for children’s reading choices resides with parents and those with parental responsibility. Parents have the authority, indeed, the responsibility to monitor what their children read, what they watch on TV, at the movies and peruse on their cellphones. But not all parents will agree about what is age-appropriate material. They, like the rest of us, need to be able to pick and choose what is appropriate for their children and they should have the right to pick and choose from a variety of books reflecting a range of opinions, values and cultural perspectives reflected in books written for children and young adults. Parents are in the best position to decide what their children read. But they ought not expect to harness their public library into censoring what their children check out according to those personal preferences.
Nevertheless, Ashcroft’s proposed rule includes an individual parent’s right to require its local library to prospectively enforce an individual parent’s “preferences” regarding his/her children (and withholding state funds, if it refuses to comply or even, conceivably, if staff make an honest mistake). In effect, it would require the library to maintain records of books that are “approved” by any parent so desiring. This provision would be extraordinarily burdensome to library staff, who are intended to be resources of help, not book censors. (It would render laughable the secretary’s estimated library cost to implement of $500.)
If a parent is truly concerned that his/her child will pick the wrong book, then the parent should accompany the child to the library and monitor the child’s, not the librarian’s, behavior.
Many public libraries already help parents monitor what their children read. For instance, the JPL has a policy that a parent can find out what his/her minor child has checked out, retrospectively. In addition, the JPL will upon written request by the parent “… restrict the borrowing by children 17 and under to materials in the juvenile collection.” (JPL Policy Manual, Collection Management, E, 3).
Finally, the proposed rule provides that each public library adopt a policy allowing unfettered challenges to its age-appropriate designation. The JPL, as do most, if not all public libraries, already offers patrons a process for challenging materials from a book collection (JPL Policy Manual, Challenges to Library Materials).
It is a step too far to require librarians at the checkout desk to enforce the personal standards of individual parents regarding what their children may or may not read.
It is a step way too far to allow a single or small group of parents to exercise a preemptive challenge to a public library’s existing norms, practices and policies to impose their personal preferences to determine for all children who use their local library what is age appropriate. Yet this is precisely what Ashcroft is proposing.
It does make one wonder why the state feels the need to impose its oversight on what has long been the successful province of the local community — much like our local public health agencies used to be. This feels like a backhanded effort to sanction book censorship, which is far scarier than any ordinary power grab.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.