For over a century, the initiative petition process has been a valuable tool for Missouri citizens to exercise their constitutional right to exercise the people’s power.
Yet once again in Jefferson City, some state lawmakers seem intent on “reforming” an initiative petition process to the point that, if successful, it would effectively stifle residents’ right to pursue direct democracy through ballot initiatives.
There are now no fewer than two dozen or so bills in the General Assembly that propose, among other things, increasing the number of petition signatures needed to place an initiative on the ballot from 8% to 10%, and increasing the number of congressional districts from which signatures must be collected from two-thirds to all of them.
According to the secretary of state’s website, there are over 4.3 million registered voters in Missouri. Our Constitution provides that, to proceed with an initiative petition proposing a constitutional amendment, it would be necessary to collect 8% of registered voters or approximately 161,000 signatures from across six of the state’s eight congressional districts. Increasing the signature requirement to 10% from each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts would increase the number of signatures required by over 250,000.
This change alone would make the campaigns to gather these signatures tremendously more expensive and require much more time and labor (both paid and volunteered) in order to successfully place a measure on the ballot.
Additionally, these efforts to gather signatures typically demand the collection of twice as many signatures as is required, because of the number of signatures that end up being deemed invalid — either because they aren’t legible or the information from the signer is inaccurate.
A particularly egregious change proposed in these “reforms” would create higher thresholds for passing ballot measures than the traditional system. Many proposals would require ballot measures to receive two-thirds of the vote to pass, instead of the usual simple majority.
Missourians have used the current system to pass essential checks on excessive government power such as term limits and campaign finance reform, as well as other issues from tax reform and property rights to health care and minimum wage increases. None of these issues passed at the proposed two-thirds threshold.
Establishing requirements that are too onerous to meet renders the initiative petition process useless as a tool to participate in democracy. These proposed changes aren’t reform — they amount to a repeal of the entire initiative petition process.
Let’s be honest. The reason the initiative petition process exists at all is to prevent a complete power grab from elected officials and preserve residents’ right to direct democracy. The framers of the Missouri Constitution knew or suspected that our elected bodies would not always act in our best interest. So, the initiative petition was included in the constitution as a way for the citizens to act to bring about law or to alter the constitution.
The plethora of bills submitted by our elected legislators have a single aim related to the initiative petition: To tighten the rules so that an initiative petition is impossible to place on the ballot and implement. If these or any combination of them succeed, we will have lost a precious tool of self-governance.
