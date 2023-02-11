The movement in the General Assembly to weaken the ability of the people to bypass the General Assembly to make laws and amend the Missouri Constitution through use of the initiative petition process continues as full-throated in the 2023 session as it was in 2022.
In the month of January, 26 bills were introduced in the House and the Senate. All but two are aimed at making it harder, if not impossible, for us to use the initiative petition process.
The process is enshrined in the Missouri Constitution as a means of allowing the people to act directly when the General Assembly won’t. It is the most direct way that the people of Missouri can participate in democracy. We the people can and have used initiative petitions many times since the Missouri Constitution was adopted.
It is impossible to review all 24 bills, but let’s focus on HJR 43, introduced by state Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Bonne Terre, by way of example. The vast majority of the remaining 25 bills have a similar aim in mind: Make it harder, if not impossible, for Missourians to change the Missouri Constitution or to pass laws directly.
HJR 43 would raise the required votes necessary to change the constitution from a simple majority of 51% (which has been in effect since 1907) of votes cast to require a 60% majority to pass. Think about it. How often does any issue on any ballot receive 60% of the vote? Think about it again. The General Assembly will use a simple majority (51%) vote to pass a measure aimed at requiring people-initiated efforts to pass by a supermajority (60%) of the vote.
Additionally, the bill defines “eligible voters” as “only U.S, citizens and residents of Missouri.” This language is misleading. The state constitution already provides that all citizens and residents of Missouri have the right to vote. The current narrative is that this is not a big change, but the current narrative is wrong. Use of the “only U.S. citizens” language feeds the myth that our current voting processes allow people who are not U.S. citizens to vote, which is simply not the case.
In addition, the Missouri Supreme Court has declared that the right to vote is a fundamental right without condition. By defining eligible voters as only citizens the state has put a condition on a fundamental right. This represents a distinct shift of the burden of proof from the state to justify the change — a high bar for a fundamental right — to the citizen to prove citizenship to vote.
If this bill is successful, it will still need to be approved by the people. I don’t think we will be fooled by this attempt to curtail our right to make law and pass constitutional amendments, but why not stop this effort in its tracks?
In just over a month HJR 43 passed out of the House by a party line vote and is now in a Senate committee. It could come up for a vote as early as this month. Clearly, there are members of the General Assembly who want this to pass quickly and with as little fanfare as possible.
Now is the time to act. Please find the time this week to urge your state senator to leave our initiative petition process alone.
Don’t know who your state senator is? Google: Find my state senator. Then pick up the phone or send an email — and be prepared to do it every time one of these bills comes up for consideration.
