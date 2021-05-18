Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.