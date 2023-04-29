In her column (Globe, April 22), state Sen. Jill Carter is quite correct when she says that “concurrent majority is not a new idea.”
Its most famous American proponent was John C. Calhoun, the South Carolina U.S. senator (1782-1850) whose main concern was protecting the institution of slavery. By the 1850s, the population of free states was about double that of slave states, no new slave state had been admitted after 1845, and many Northerners who had before not been terribly concerned about slavery had become convinced that permitting slavery in U.S. territories would essentially close those future states to free labor.
It was precisely because the free states now held a firm majority in the House of Representatives and might soon dominate the Senate as well that Calhoun insisted on amending the Constitution to require that laws be approved by a majority of state legislatures as well as by both houses of Congress. Although Calhoun claimed to be concerned with protecting minority rights in general, it’s fairly clear that his real concern was the slave-owning minority who dominated all of the Southern state legislatures. Of course, Calhoun flat-out denied any political rights to nonwhite minorities.
I see more than a hint of similar motives when Carter says, “the way in which voters ratify changes to the Constitution must ensure that voices in rural Missouri are not subservient to the urbanites.”
That is, she believes that the votes of the mainly rural white districts should count more than those of the more racially diverse urban districts.
Two additional thoughts:
First of all, Carter is simply wrong when she claims that the Founders established the Electoral College because “they wanted to protect the heartland from the tyranny of the majority.” When the Constitution was written, there was no “heartland.” The United States consisted of 13 states along the Atlantic Coast.
Second, I actually do agree with her that at present, it is too easy to amend the Missouri Constitution, so much so that it has become unwieldy as a framework of government. But the amendments that probably disturb her the most were adopted as constitutional amendments because voters have learned how our state Legislature will essentially repeal or render meaningless any ballot-approved law that does not fit the conservative Republican agenda. By contrast, they cannot unilaterally repeal constitutional amendments.
Now if our Legislature would agree to provisions that would prevent them from in any way modifying voter-approved initiatives for at least 5 years, then I’d be willing to consider other ways of raising the threshold for approval of constitutional amendments.
