There are very few things that are more important to ensure the survival and health of a representative republic than free and open elections and the public confidence they inspire.
Having said that, the recent election law changes in Georgia have given Democrats yet another opportunity to demagogue and misrepresent, something they, along with their allies in the media, are quite proficient at doing.
A few examples:
• The election law changes actually got their beginnings in June 2020, well before the presidential election process. It was started as a result of Democrat Stacey Abrams claiming for two years that her bid for the governorship was stolen from her. Nothing could have been further from the truth. Our media loved to propagate that lie.
• According to President Joe Biden, the changes in Georgia election law are “Jim Crow” on steroids. (By the way, Democrats invented and were solely responsible for Jim Crow laws used mainly in the South for years after the Civil War to suppress mostly Black voters.) In fact, the law requires the attorney general of Georgia to maintain a “hotline” to report, either publicly or anonymously, any illegal activities aimed at denying the right to vote.
• The state attorney general has historically been the chair of the state election board. This will no longer be the case as it is felt that a person charged with the duty of election law enforcement should not have his name on the ballot for statewide office. This is a very good move, as instead, this appointed position cannot be an elected official or a party operative. Seems fair enough for me.
• A small section of the law says that if you are running the elections in your county, you cannot accept money or gifts from anyone to do so. Is this voter suppression?
• If the secretary of state receives information that a person has died or has moved out of the state, they can be removed from the voter rolls. (Ridiculous, isn’t it?)
• There is a saying: “The soft racism of low expectations.” The law mandates that any potential voter possess a valid ID. I’ve got to be brutally honest here: Were I a minority voter and someone told me that I was too stupid to be able to obtain a valid ID, that would be more offensive than almost anything that could be done to me. There is no valid argument against having to present proof of identity and citizenship — period. Again, we hear the cry of “suppression” by those who choose to demagogue the law — with the media again bearing a good portion of the responsibility for this.
Finally, I’d reiterate that there is a very large percentage of our supposed news sources that suffer either from bias, laziness in actually doing the work to report the facts surrounding a law such as this, or purposefully creating division to further their own manufactured story lines. You pick. It does not create an atmosphere that promotes integrity in our elections, and I think we’ve seen plenty of proof of this lately.
Texas is following up with similar election reforms before the next cycle. Good on them.
