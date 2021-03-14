I’m writing with regard to James Gann’s problem with former President Donald Trump’s leadership of the GOP (Globe, March 9) and his consternation that Trump is, in fact, the leader of the party.
I’d love to understand his policy issues with the former president. Is it the fact that he sends mean tweets? It very well could be, as that’s where many base their negative opinions of Trump.
I’d like to remind Gann that Trump did exactly what he was elected to do from a policy perspective, even with at times having to go it alone with weak support from the RINO elements of the party:
• He effectively ended the problem we have with immigration, slowing the flow of illegal immigration. (Which, by the way, has once again become a massive problem after only eight weeks of the Biden presidency.)
• He delivered a huge tax cut to almost every working American. This has spurred a series of good economic growth results and lowered unemployment for everyone, including minority communities, to historic lows.
• He has massively reduced regulations so that our business community can once again compete with the rest of the world. And yes, there were also tax cuts for those “evil” corporations to incentivize repatriation of business to the U.S.
• He kept us from further foreign entanglements where we have no national security interest. He did this through strength, not weakness.
• He held to account the NATO allies in Europe to step up and pay their share — something they always should have been doing.
• He recognized Jerusalem as being the legitimate capital of Israel and moved our embassy there from Tel Aviv. This was promised by at least the past four U.S. presidents but was never accomplished.
• Likely most importantly, he always considered in his decision-making process that which was best for the American people. America first.
That’s a pretty good list, along with many other accomplishments, for the GOP to hang its hat on when it comes to a platform, if you ask me.
Am I all in? No. I’ve felt all along that we have got to get control of our deficit spending. Trump paid no attention to it, partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is a major issue that no one will address until they are forced to do so.
This country is $28 trillion in debt. We will pay $378 billion just to service the cheap interest on our debt. We just passed another $1.9 trillion in deficit spending. Imagine what happens when interest rates begin to rise as we are starting to see right now. Our children and grandchildren are flat broke. Every man, woman and child in this country owes $86,000. Lenders eventually want to be paid back.
Someone has got to get control of spending on entitlements and actually work to reduce the size of this leviathan we call a government.
I’m hopeful this will be addressed in the next GOP turn at the wheel, Trump or no Trump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.