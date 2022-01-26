This column is prompted by a question from a longtime Statehouse observer as to why the Missouri Legislature has become so divided.
My answer involved the number of changes in the Statehouse over the decades.
A major cause has been the deep and growing ideological divide for the public and elected public officials.
Years ago, a significant number of Democrats were highly conservative while there were Republicans who supported traditionally liberal causes.
To understand this more partisan environment, think about the questions now at the forefront of public discourse such as last year’s election results and COVID-19.
Except for abortion, I cannot remember in my earlier years so many emotional “wedge” issues dominating state government. Wedge issues are used to divide the public and used on social media to grow audiences.
COVID-19 has demonstrated another aspect to this issue — an internal division among Republicans between personal freedoms, public safety and local government authority.
That conflict was apparent in Gov. Mike Parson’s State of the State address.
While Parson spoke strongly against state government COVID-19 mandates, he also said: “I firmly believe that the people should have a say through their local elected representatives and not dictated by needless executive action by one person.”
Sitting in the House chamber listening to the address were two Republican unelected state officials appointed by Parson to fill vacancies who have put significant pressure on local officials against COVID-19 mandates, particularly school districts.
The suits by Republican state Attorney General Eric Schmitt to sue public schools and State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick threatening approval for lower-interest bond issues by public schools would have been unimaginable in decades past when local control was a deep philosophical foundation for the Republicans.
The eight-year limit on serving in a legislative chamber has provided fertile ground for the growth of ideological divisions.
Short terms force legislators to seek higher office years before time to accomplish broad and extensive legi slative success records upon which to run. That makes wedge-issue positions more important to win, particularly in primary campaigns.
Limited legislative service limits lawmakers from developing the close cross-party alliances and friendships that were a major factor in the era before term limits.
In earlier years, many senators would call the chamber a family.
For most, family bonds are more important. That was true in the legislature I covered before term limits, particularly in the Senate.
One of the major impacts from term limits has been the loss of institutional knowledge about the complicated issues facing lawmakers. In decades past, long-term legislators had time to develop sources in state agencies who became private back channels of information.
It was a two-way street because those agency sources gained trust with a legislator to help the lawmaker better understand the complexity of issues that might conflict with party position.
Now, however, I suspect the limited terms for legislators constrain those relationships with government experts who have far more years of Statehouse experience than legislators of today.
A similar constraint may involve lobbyists.
While many lobbyists are paid to represent their clients’ interests, some lobbyists will confide balanced information. But it requires time to develop confidence of confidentiality.
To summarize, the growth of ideological divides, wedge issues, social media and term limits are among the factors that I think address the question raised by my longtime friend.
But three issues provide a more positive note.
One is the congressional redistricting map approved by the Republican-controlled House that would preserve Missouri’s two Black Democratic congressional seats despite some Republican pressure for a 9-1 GOP congressional majority.
The other involves local COVID-19 restrictions. Both last year and this year, there have been significant Republican legislative efforts to find a middle ground that transcends ideological wedge-issue divisions.
These issues remain for this year’s session, so we’ll see if compromise is possible.
