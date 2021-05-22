My early intent was to journal daily and record the unusual days I knew would follow the May 22 tornado. Plans changed by Day 3 as I found myself not wanting to watch TV or answer the many emails and phone calls that came those first few days. I stopped counting at 200, answered some, then had a friend leave messages with others that we had escaped injury, and I would respond shortly.
As I look back, I think the magnitude of what I was learning from others also moved me away from personal conversations. My son, a friend and I were among the fortunate ones who happened to be where a basement was readily available at my childhood home on North Jackson. It really didn’t seem much more than a rainstorm from our location. As the radio announcer detailed what was taking place, he mentioned devastation at 27th Street and east to St. John’s. I shall ever recall the look on my adult son’s face, whose home was in the area. He raced to his house to find that it was perfectly intact, while neighbors only a block south had roofs collapsed on cars and walls ripped away.
Arriving home, there was no power or phone, but all else was normal. My cellphone began to ring, and I was told by those across the country of what they were seeing on the air. I was thankful I had thought to call my daughters in Kansas City and Fayetteville, Arkansas, before leaving the basement, as towers couldn’t keep up with the enormous activity.
Once power was restored in my area, contact was made with two separate friends who accepted refuge at my house. One retired teacher and dear friend in her late 70s had been a patient at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis for several weeks. Her adult daughter had flown from California to St. Louis to drive her home. A home health companion had been arranged, but there was no longer a home. My other house guest was a dear friend whose apartment was demolished as she was trapped beneath a car that flew in from the parking lot. Their spirits were good, our hearts heavy.
Survivors’ syndrome is actively touching many of us. One begins to question how so many could be seriously deprived of lifelong treasures, ones that can never be replaced. Yet others have homes and material possessions remaining. Perhaps that is why it seems everyone is reaching out to help others. Many lost both homes and businesses.
There is comfort in knowing some of what goes on behind the scenes as well as the visible outpouring of basic necessities is being met. Dozens of street stands were set up to provide food for both victims and volunteers. Hundreds of flats of bottled water were visible across town, with individual trucks placing a case on each block’s curb for those hard at work. The Tide van is here to do laundry, portable showers are available in trailers, and insurance agencies and government tents abound. In the early days, it was sometimes hard to identify a street intersection. People began spray painting addresses on any remaining walls as well as on streets. In all of my familiarity with Joplin neighborhoods, it amazed me that I sometimes did not know my location; familiar landmarks were gone.
As the days progressed, housing concerns escalated. Available rentals were taken early on; many moved to neighboring areas. It was difficult to locate people, and you wondered if they survived. Tent cities were seen along the low-water bridge and in yards. Gradually, contacts were made, and you rejoiced when learning someone was alive. As lists were released of the deceased, I mourned the five I knew. One of the most somber moments for me came when I visited a mortuary to sign the book: 23 books were alphabetically placed on side tables in the reception area.
Six weeks had passed, and I began seeing progress in the demolition and clearing of lots. Along with the tandem trucks hauling the debris emerge clouds of dust showering over the signal men and women directing traffic. Sadness increased as the last pieces of a building were no longer visible. Viewing vacant lots was a tough task, for you wondered if you would be able to remember what once stood there. Hundreds of people were busily whisking us into Joplin’s future.
A personal thanks to all who contacted us; it means so much to know you were thinking of our hometown. I see nothing but positive attitudes, patience, faith and solid work ethics in our midst. Continue to keep us in your hearts and prayers.
