After a weather delay halted much of the action at the NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships in Pueblo, Colorado, events resumed Friday night with a number of area athletes making their marks on a national stage.
PSU sophomore Cordell Tinch set a new Division II record in his preliminary heat of the men's 110-meter hurdles, at 13.21 seconds, breaking his own D-II record of 13.32 seconds that he set in April. Tinch won the men's long jump on Thursday and will go for another national championship in Saturday's 110-meter finals. He will be joined in the finals by two PSU teammates. TJ Caldwell (13.66 seconds) won his preliminary heat to advance to the finals. Sophomore Daylin Williams (13.67 seconds) finished second in his heat and will be the third Gorilla in the finals.
MSSU junior Malachi Pipkin was 20th and failed to advance. Lions sophomore Maksym Andurukhiv also failed to advance after finishing 21st.
MSSU junior Peyton Barton followed his runner-up finish Thursday in the hammer throw with a championship finish in the men's discus throw on Friday. Barton threw 58.16 meters on his fifth attempt and was 2.08 meters better than the runner-up.
Lion freshman Cedric Pearson was 15th with a 47.3-meter throw.
In the men's decathlon, PSU sophomore Hunter Jones was fifth with 3,826 points heading into Friday and climbed to third place (6,188 points) with just two events left after taking first place and earning 849 points in the pole vault with a 4.80-meter vault. Jones retained his overall third-place spot with a fourth-place finish in the javelin throw (54.84 meters). The 661 points he earned from that event brought him to within 82 points of second place with just the 1500-meter run left. Jones was ninth in the 1500-meter run (5:02.59 for 545 points) but finished third overall.
PSU's Mattie Flanagan was fifth in the women's heptathlon heading into Friday with 3,200 points. She finished the competition at that same spot with 5,398 points. Her top finish came in the long jump on Friday, when she took third place with a jump of 5.88 meters that earned her 813 points.
In the women's high jump, Pitt State junior Erica Schamel failed at 1.74 meters and finished sixth. PSU junior Allary Liberatore was eliminated at 1.71 meters and finished 12th.
In the men's triple jump, Southern junior Taris Jackson finished eighth with a leap of 15.10 meters on his final jump. Pitt State junior Henry Kiner, who finished third in the long jump on Thursday, placed 12th with a 14.7-meter third jump on Friday after fouling on his first two attempts in the first round of jumps.
In the women's preliminaries of the 100-meter hurdles, Lion junior Kiara Smith won her heat with a 13.37-second time to advance to Saturday' finals. Her time was the second fastest in the qualifying round.
PSU freshman Taniya Looney, who qualified Thursday in 100 meters, took third in her preliminary heat of the women's 200 meters (23.10 seconds), which was good enough to qualify for Saturday's final with the fifth-fastest time.
Gorilla freshman Xavier Carmichael, who qualified for Saturday's finals in the 100 meter and 4x100-meter relay on Thursday, failed to make the men's 200-meter finals after running 20.68 seconds in Friday's prelims. He was just .01 seconds short of qualifying. PSU junior Dre'shaun Sanders, another member of the Gorilla 4x100m relay team, also did not qualify with a time of 20.95 seconds.
Because of the weather delay, results for the preliminaries of the men's 4x400m relay were not available at press time. The Gorilla team of Sam Tudor, Bailey Stone, Nizar Alarahshun and Braylen Brewer were set to compete for a spot in Saturday's final.
After the second day of competition, Adams State moved into first place for the men with 26 points. MSSU was in second place with 25 points on the men's side, and Pitt State was fourth with 22 points.
At press time Friday, on the women's side, PSU was in 15th place with seven points and MSSU had yet to log any team points.
The meet concludes Saturday.
