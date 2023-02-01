There’s something I’m missing. I feel that way every day, right?
It’s usually my keys. Or something on my to-do list I’ve forgotten to check off.
But, this thing I’ve been missing is both smaller and bigger than keys or a checklist item. And, I’m betting there’s something similar you’re missing, too.
When I wake up in the morning, I normally rise shortly before the baby, and I watch him on the monitor for a few minutes before he stands up in the crib and starts talking for the day. (He’s more of a chatterer than a crier.) I grab him and sit for a minute in his nursery half-asleep while we both acclimate to the light of a new day.
Then, I take him to the dining room, sit him in his high chair and scatter out some bananas or Cheerios to keep him occupied while I pour myself a cup of coffee.
That’s all normal. Why am I telling you this?
Because there are two things I didn’t realize about this routine that stand out.
One, the coffee is made.
Two, the high chair tray is clean.
I didn’t do either of those things, and yet, each morning they appear like clockwork. A hot pot of coffee and a clean slate.
Now, it’s true that those things may not happen quite the way I would execute them myself. I can almost guarantee you that I make a pot of coffee a little stronger than my husband. And I prefer to use a wet rag on the high chair, where he lets our dog lick off the leftovers before hitting it with some disinfectant.
The point is that they’re done. These things are such an integral part of my day that I never notice them. I just plop the baby down, grab my cup and carry on.
There are things about your day that happen just like this. It may not be something a spouse or significant other or family member does for you, either. It may be the neighbor that tips up your trash can each time the wind blows it over. It could be a delivery person that brings your mail. These things just happen. We expect them to.
We teach a principle that could be applied here more often in regard to cruelty.
If you see something, say something. Don’t be a bystander.
How revolutionary would it be if we applied the same principle to kindness?
If you see something, say something.
And, it’s not that you’re self-absorbed for not noticing these things, right? Just as much as my husband has done for me in these two small tasks, I have done for him as well. His clothes are clean because I washed them, he has the sweets he likes for his lunch because I knew he was out and got him more, etc.
The difference-maker is that when we communicate our appreciation to each other, for even these smallest tasks, we both feel miles better.
More productive, more useful, more valued. It’s so simple. It costs nothing.
Why is it so much easier to call out to someone who has done a good thing we didn’t expect than it is for the people in our lives who are chronically compassionate toward us?
The crisis in this, the devastation of it, is that these tiny drops of sunlight in our day so often go unrecognized until the person who completes the tasks is unable to complete them and unavailable to receive our praise. Gone for good.
(I could say that maybe they took a vacation, but we’re farmers and ranchers and ag workers here and we all know that is the least likely scenario. We don’t stop till we drop).
I’m preaching to the choir about this, I know. In rural communities, we do so much for each other and we don’t expect recognition.
But acknowledgment, appreciation — those things are the fuel that feeds the flames of kindness. Those are the things that continue the cycle of compassion.
So, what are you missing today?
