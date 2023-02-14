Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Windy with rain early. A mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. Thunder possible. High 59F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 39F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.