I made a mistake. Last year for Valentine’s Day I told my best love story, and this year I wasn’t sure how to top it or if it could be topped. My grandparents wrote each other love letters for three years before they got married. I mean, the romance!
Country music has a special place in my heart because my husband rewrote the lyrics to my favorite country love song (Taylor Swift’s “Love Story”) in order to ask me to be his steady girlfriend back in 2012. He also regularly likes to serenade me with the Hank Williams Jr. classic “Texas Women,” which never fails to make me laugh.
For our first Valentine’s Day date we saw Eli Young Band with Brett Eldridge as the opener at the Brady Theatre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and to this day it was one of my favorite concerts and dates ever.
So this year, we’re just going to have fun with a list of what country song you should play your sweetheart depending on their love language.
It doesn’t have to be Valentine’s Day for these to apply, right? Sometimes it’s just nice to show you were thinking of the other person.
I’m not a professional listicle writer so my concepts and parameters are pretty loose.
For each of the five love languages — Acts of Service, Receiving Gifts, Quality Time, Words of Affirmation and Physical Touch — we have song options for three categories — Greatest Generation, which is classic country, Next Generation which is Top 40 current radio country, and Radio Rebels, which is for Red Dirt/Indie country artists.
Before you start hunting the list, know that I’m not saying these are the only best, most romantic country songs to be had out there. They’re just the best for these parameters. Left to my own devices, I’d just make this whole list Zach Bryan songs and be done with it because I think our favorite Northeast Oklahoma boy’s stuff is the most romantic. But I reined in my inner fangirl and followed the rules.
Acts of Service
Greatest Gen: “Kiss an Angel Good Morning” — Charlie Pride.
Next Gen: “The Good Ones” — Gabby Barrett.
Radio Rebels: “A Life Where We Work Out” — Flatland Cavalry.
Special Mentions: Charlie Pride doesn’t have to prove anything to anybody to be on the list. “Kiss an Angel Good Morning” is a classic. Gabby Barrett gets a shout out here, partially because her real-life romance is noteworthy. Her wedding video was released publicly and the vows her and her husband make to one another are tearjerkers every time. It’s a similar situation for “A Life Where We Work Out,” which is a romantic enough song on its own, without the added oompf of vocalists Kaitlin Butts and Cleto Cordero’s marriage.
Receiving Gifts
Greatest Gen: “Tall Tall Trees” — Alan Jackson.
Next Gen: “She Gets What She Wants” — Clay Walker.
Radio Rebels: “Diamond in my Pocket” — Cody Johnson.
Special Mentions: Hardest category to pick for by far. My husband and I made these picks together and his choice of “I’m Gonna Hire A Wino to Decorate Our Home” by David Frizzell was quickly vetoed.
Quality Time
Greatest Gen: “Swingin”— John Anderson.
Next Gen: “Little Moments” — Brad Paisley.
Radio Rebels: “Horses Are Faster” — Ian Munsick.
Special Mentions: Ian Munsick gets added to some great company here because the ladies of the Farm Talk office are all Ian Munsick lovers almost as much as I am a Zach Bryan fangirl. Not a day goes by that I don’t hear him from somebody’s speakers. A solid choice all around.
Words of Affirmation
Greatest Gen: “Amazed” — Lonestar.
Next Gen: “Love Your Love the Most” — Eric Church.
Radio Rebels: “Lady May” — Tyler Childers.
Special Mentions: I didn’t have any pretty animals to name after my favorite Tyler Childers song, so I have a very homely, wonky-wattled grazing pig named Lady May. (And one named after Turnpike Troubadour’s Lorrie, who is aptly named and always into trouble.)
Physical Touch
Greatest Gen: “Slow Hand” — Conway Twitty.
Next Gen: “Body Like A Backroad” — Sam Hunt.
Radio Rebels: “Touch” — Josh Abbott Band.
Special Mentions: All of you just skipped straight to this one, just to see what I would pick. I hope Conway Twitty did not disappoint!
My favorite song this Valentine’s Day has to be Zach Bryan’s “Right Now the Best.” I’m just happy to be spending this holiday at home instead of the hospital like last year (hopefully).
What song will you be listening to?
