Republican Party must rethink its place
The pernicious armies of voter suppression are marching on. Republicans in some 25 states have proposed more than 160 bills and counting to disenfranchise thousands of voters they perceive as possibly voting Democratic. This is the action of a party seemingly bereft of positive ideas, unwilling or unable to even produce a party platform for the 2020 general election, instead offering a politics of fear to keep a shrinking base in tow. Of all the problems in this country, voter fraud is not one of them — another excuse Republicans use for their suppression tactics. This party is not interested in governing, only in having the power to govern.
Here’s an idea: Why not develop policies that people actually want to vote for; policies that help them build better, more secure lives; policies based on decency, fairness and truth telling? Then they won’t have to rely on subterfuge, obstruction and bogeyman fears in an attempt to win.
The Republican Party should rethink its place in the American scene and face the realities of a changing culture, changing demographics, and changing climate. This is the 21st century. Get with it.
Gwen Hunt Webb City
