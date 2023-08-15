Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri... Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. For the Spring River...including Carthage, Waco, Baxter Springs... Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening at 830 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River at Carthage. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, minor flooding occurs at the gage site. Flood waters impact State Highway 37 east of Carthage between Avilla and Reeds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 9.6 feet. - Bankfull stage is 10.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 11.5 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&