Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. High 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain in the evening...becoming windy with a wintry mix overnight. Potential for some icing. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%.