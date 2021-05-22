It has been 10 years since that tragic and fateful day of May 22, 2011. A day doesn’t go by that I forget, and I never will. We lost our baby boy, Nickolaus Adam Smith, along with 160 other beautiful souls, all of whom are resting in peace. My heart goes out to all of the souls who were lost and the families who grieve. The fact of the matter is that we could have lost a second son that fateful day.
I decided to have a father-son vacation with my sons — Christopher, Joshua and Nickolaus. Chris lives in Joplin, Josh lives in St. Louis and Nick had recently moved back to Joplin from Oklahoma City with his girlfriend and her two children. He worked at Ozark Technical Ceramics, where his brother, Chris, was the manager at the time.
Nick and Chris couldn’t stay away from one another too long as they were trying to make comedic YouTube videos.
I must admit, they were pretty good, and Nick would always say that they were going to put Joplin on the map.
It was decided we would make the trek to New Jersey to visit my brother, their uncle, Trey, who used to be in the music business. Josh wasn’t able to go, but Chris and Nick were on board.
The Wednesday before that tragic day, Nick decided not to go because he had just started his job and didn’t want to take any time off just yet.
Chris couldn’t leave until after his game with the Joplin Crusaders semi-professional football team that Saturday night. He left right after the game and met me in St. Louis, where my oldest brother, Louis, decided to ride along. Nick stayed behind in his newly rented apartment.
During the ride to New Jersey, Chris would tell me that he was bunking with Nick, whose girlfriend had returned to Oklahoma City that weekend with her two daughters. We tried once more to get Nick to come along, and he gave in for a few days before returning to his original stance. The scary thought is: What if Chris had decided to stay behind as well?
After arriving in New Jersey that Sunday afternoon, Trey took my brother, Lou, and I fishing in his neighborhood lake where I couldn’t stop catching bass — one after the other. Chris stayed behind to mess around in the recording studio. We returned to hear the news about Joplin.
We all tried calling Nick with no response. Chris reached out to a friend who went by his apartment on a welfare check only to return the devastating news. We left immediately and returned home, our luggage never having been removed from the car. It’s even hard today to remember that ride home.
Nick and Josh have another brother, my stepson, Anthony.
Nine months earlier, Anthony wanted to drive Nick’s car. Anthony, Nick and a friend of theirs were nearly killed when the car, traveling at high speeds, flipped over multiple times on I-70 in St. Louis. Nick was hospitalized with multiple burns to his right arm and back due to T-tops on his car dislodging and his arm being pinned underneath. Anthony sustained non-life threatening injuries being thrown from the car. The friend who was seated in the back sustained minor injuries. We could have lost two children at that time as well.
In fact, the day of the tornado, Nick had posted a picture of his skin-grafted arm marking the nine-month anniversary of the car crash.
My wife, Lisa, and I were spent emotionally with the idea that we could have lost two children at once.
We never could have imagined it would almost happen again nine months later.
Corey and Michael are my two stepsons, and they were very close with their brothers and grieved to the max when they heard the news of what happened to Nick.
We miss Nick, and after 10 years, we continue to process the tragedy. We haven’t been contacted once since the incident on any related events or upcoming anniversary celebrations. We plan to visit the memorial this week and his gravesite in St. Louis. There’s been so much suffering and pain in the world before and after the incident with many lives lost.
We have prayed and continue to pray for peace to all of the families.
Somewhere in the back of my mind, I thought it would get easier with each passing day. Even though there are both good days and bad, there will always be a piece of me missing for the rest of my days — a hole in the soul of my very being that can never be filled. I’m just grateful that we had him for a little while. Nick made us all better. He loved his family, friends, coworkers, adored children, fishing, music, giving of himself, comedies and above all, God.
We are, however, extremely grateful for our granddaughter, Nevaeh, who was born eight months after the incident. She turned 9 years old earlier this year in January. And to not leave out our grandchildren that we love dearly: Josh’s children, Sabryia, Samara, Joshlyn and Joshua Jr.; and Chris’ children, Kaden, Trevian, DeShaun and Nik Angela.
