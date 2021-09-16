Bill Clinton used the slogan “It’s the economy, stupid” in his presidential campaign against George H.W. Bush. The idea was that a Clinton administration would deliver the economy from the recession caused by policies of the sitting president.
Let’s revive the slogan, with slight modification, to defeat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Incoming data show a definite pause in the economy’s expansion. The August jobs report reveals just how significant the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths has impacted the economy. Compared with a monthly average of about 750,000 jobs created over the past few months, the Labor Department reported that employers added only 235,000 jobs last month.
Sure, it is a one-month number. But the size of the miss, along with other evidence of a slowdown has caused many to reconsider their growth forecasts.
The troubling fact is that this setback wasn’t caused by the mandated closures that characterized 2020. Consumer spending has paused as anxiety about the spread of the delta variant continues. With consumers accounting for more than 70% of spending, a slowdown in consumer spending will mean an ominous autumn for the economy.
Will the re-opening of schools precipitate another surge in cases and a repeat of last fall? For older kids, vaccines offer the best deterrent to contracting the virus. For younger ones who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, masking is the best alternative. If schools are forced to shut down because of significant outbreaks, educational outcomes will suffer and the economic expansion will be derailed.
Businesses have long recognized the importance of having a healthy workforce. In that tradition, many firms are requiring employees to be vaccinated. Tyson Foods mandates that its entire workforce be vaccinated by Nov. 1. Other major firms with vaccine requirements include CVS, Eli Lilly and Bank of America, to name a few. A vaccinated workforce makes good business sense: Fewer sick days means a more productive staff which translates into more profits.
Don’t such rules violate workers’ civil liberties? No more than the other mandates that you comply with, such as following dress codes, showing up for work on time and not engaging in personal work while on company time.
Even though the virus and its delta variant are novel, vaccine mandates are not. Many institutions — schools, the U.S. military, and others — have for years required vaccinations against contagious diseases, such as mumps and measles.
My guess is that most parents with children in school comply because they appreciate the fact that the kids are not being exposed to highly contagious diseases by classmates.
What is it that those refusing to be vaccinated are trying to prove? By not getting vaccinated, their actions demonstrate all too clearly their disregard for the personal freedoms of others. Absconding with my car, may make you better off, but such actions impinge on others’ personal freedoms. That is why we have rules against such behavior, and why the vast majority of us agree to abide by them. It is part of being a member of society.
Failure to act responsibly will simply allow the pandemic to ravage our country, causing much unnecessary sickness, death and economic hardship.
