Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.