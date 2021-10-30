As we come to the vote on Nov. 2 on the use tax in Joplin, we need to consider that over the years more and more has been added to the sales tax to where we are approaching 10% sales tax in Joplin. If local businesses do not think they are losing customers and revenue to those outside of Joplin who have the chance to shop where taxes are lower, they are deluding themselves. There comes a breaking point for shoppers.
It is also important to remember that the sales tax is the most regressive tax in our system of taxation. It affects most the poor and those senior citizens on fixed incomes. All suffer with this tax far more than those with greater means. And with inflation pushing up prices of goods and services, the combination of price and tax can be especially harmful to those least able to bear the burden. I care far more for people than for projects that may or may not be of benefit to the community. It is for this reason that every attempt to increase local taxes has to receive the most serious consideration by the electorate.
As for the use tax, as I pointed out in my earlier column (Globe, Sept 25), it is unlikely to do anything to help local business as people buy online for convenience and for items they cannot find locally. They will continue to shop locally for items they need to try on or see in person before buying — provided of course they are even available locally. And some who are housebound cannot get to stores even if they wanted to. I know of several senior citizens in this condition.
So it is clear that this is not an issue of equity, it is merely a matter of raising more money for more special interest projects.
How many times have we redone the downtown in an attempt to bring that area back to where it was when I grew up here in the 1940s? And nostalgia has its price.
Yes, I remember going to the Joplin Miners and seeing Mickey Mantle play here as my grandfather, Judge Scott, was one of his biggest local supporters, but that nostalgia resulted in substantial resources being spent on a stadium that now sits empty and what was claimed to be a great asset for the city by our former city manager is now a giant white elephant.
Before giving into the siren song of those who would promote increasing taxes on the basis of their idea of community benefit, it is good to remember past projects and what they have accomplished for the city.
I am all for worthwhile projects like the new medical and dental school, stormwater projects if they in fact prevent flooding, having personally lost a store on Main Street to floods the last time Joplin Creek flooded the downtown.
So I would urge all Joplin voters to think carefully about upcoming votes. I have noted that rather than combine these projects into one vote, they have been separated into many different votes increasing the cost of the elections and exposing people to multiple times they have to appear to vote, which is particularly unfortunate with COVID-19.
I can only assume that they hope that by doing this each vote will bring out fewer voters giving them a chance to push through their proposals.
It may be good politics but perhaps not good economics or good public health for that matter.
