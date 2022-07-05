It is time for serious reflection by city leaders on proposals for new projects and taxes.
I hate opposing proposals for improvements in Joplin but must admit that I am frustrated over the seeming lack of understanding and consideration of how proposals will affect Joplin citizens.
Perhaps it is time for a new city manager, and if the City Council cannot control what appears to be an excess of zeal over spending other people’s money, then changes there are needed as well.
The latest proposal is to spend some $300,000 upgrading City Hall. Faced with virtual certainty of recession coming — perhaps a deep one — we should be tightening our belts, not finding more and more ways to pile taxes on Joplin citizens and businesses no matter how worthy some of the proposals might be in better times.
Then there is the equal amount proposed to change the problem at the low water bridge on Murphy Avenue west of Main Street.
OK, I will admit I was the one who recommended that they provide protection after we had to rescue a Springfield resident after his car washed away and then one person was killed. But they gold plated the job.
My proposal was to simply install wire rope on the north side that would prevent any vehicle from trying to cross from being swept downstream. I also suggested that they consider creating a large pond on the land to the south that would fill up with rain water and perhaps stop much of the water crossing the road in large storms. It would have also made a nice lake for kids to fish in.
Instead they installed gates that required police to close and reopen and fancy lights that sometimes work and sometimes do not. Now they want to spend more than seems necessary to provide a measure of safety at this location.
I opposed the Memorial Hall project, which I had hoped to support. As a Vietnam veteran whose grandfather, Capt. Leon Briggs, was killed in final days of World War I, and whose name is enshrined in Memorial Hall, I had a serious interest in seeing that preserved. My opposition was in part because of the coming decline in economic conditions and the cost of the project.
And while I support our police and fire departments, we need to find a better way of handing those problems than piling on more and more real estate taxes.
The current proposal to be voted on in August would be a massive increase in taxes to be felt by individuals, businesses and renters passed through from their landlords.
We have seen far too much wasted spending in Joplin, the worst example being the empty baseball stadium that was touted by our now long gone city manger as a golden asset for Joplin. After the tornado, it was wonderful we got all those trees donated to Joplin, but it has increased the work of our parks department to take care of them. Then there are those sidewalks to nowhere, many of which are very pristine because no one uses them. But they look nice.
And there is the proposal still in the wings for the old library site. And I am sure Memorial Hall will rise from the ashes with a new proposal at some point. We also have increases in costs on the Dover school project, which of course is Joplin School District related but takes 90% of the taxes paid for real estate and personal property.
At a time when gasoline, propane and other oil-based fuels are skyrocketing (and were long before the Putin invasion of Ukraine) many in Joplin will be feeling massive increases in their electric, gas, water and other utility bill costs this summer and winter. Our trucking industry is feeling the strain of massive increases in costs of their fuel. All of this is straining the budgets especially of lower and middle class residents. Not to mention businesses that with their cost issues find it difficult to hire employees at a reasonable wage. And those wages are not keeping up with inflation.
Kiplinger in January estimated inflation at year end at 2.5% but then in May raised it to 6.5% and their recent estimate is 7.7% for the year 2022. Yet it seems that there is no end of spending projects involving tax increases that are on the agenda of our national and city leaders.
But leading means to take into account the results of their actions and I have yet to see a sense of financial responsibility or an understanding of how their actions affect those in our community living on increasingly shrinking standards of living. And this time of high inflation is especially hard on those who are on a fixed income, such as the many senior citizens in our community. No one going to the grocery store or the gas station is not acutely aware of inflation.
This is a time for our city to be finding all ways possible to lower, not increase, the burden on its residents. No matter how worthy a project may seem to those who can afford it, they must take into account the burden on those that cannot.
For that reason, I will continue to vote ‘No” on any tax increases, no matter how worthy in other times, or for bond issues or other spending programs that increase the tax burden on our lower and middle income residents and those on fixed incomes.
Someone must stand up for them even if our City Council and civic leaders will not.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.