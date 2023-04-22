One example of how the city of Joplin is not being careful with our money:
At a time when the risk of recession is upon us, and with the Economic Cycle Research Institute among others predicting a hard landing recession, watching how households, cities and government spend their money is important.
Perhaps an example of overspending by the city of Joplin will be useful.
The low water bridge on Murphy Boulevard just west of Main Street is an area that typically floods, covering the road in a major rainstorm.
Many years ago, there was picture of a local resident on the front page of the Armed Forces “Stars and Stripes” newspaper showing her floating down the stream with her car having been swept away after foolishly trying to cross. Then I had a computer repairman from Springfield doing a repair for me only to have him call as he was floating down the river. We had to take him back to Springfield, as his car was lost. Then a man was killed when his car was swept away.
As a result of the last instance, I suggested to city leaders that they install wire rope barricades on the north side of the area that would keep a car from being swept into the river until it could be towed out of danger. Instead, they installed two sets of gates that required the city to both come out and close and then reopen, along with lights warning of closing that seemed to work only intermittently. Also the one close to Main Street often was left lose and in wind would swing into the roadway not clearly visible to those not looking for a gate pointing at them causing me to call on several occasions to warn of the risk to a motorist who might not see the gate and run into it as it was pointed at them in middle of the roadway.
Now the city is replacing this system with automatic gates at rather great expense. The wire rope barricade would have done the job cheaply but instead we are seeing significant expenditure for a rather fancy system.
The system is not yet complete but what is up so far is worth a visit to see this system if you question the expense. And whether it will work as advertised is yet to be seen.
This is just one of many projects of the city that seem questionable to residents who are concerned about city finances and those who should be looking out for the wellbeing of citizens — many of whom are struggling in this time of high inflation and likely recession.
One more example is from the use tax that it took them multiple times to pass into law. Finally, they managed to put this in place by a narrow vote but instead of all of the money going to the projects for which passed, the city is hiring more people to “administer” the spending of the money.
Sadly, it is just too easy to spend other people’s money.
