As a veteran and life member of the VFW, you might expect me to support the proposal for Memorial Hall, and I must say that was my hope as well.
My family goes back to the earliest days of Joplin — one great-grandfather having been third mayor of Joplin, and another was a doctor that the Sisters of Mercy asked to help found St. Johns, now Mercy Hospital Joplin. One grandfather was a circuit judge and candidate for the Missouri Supreme Court. The other, Capt. Leon Briggs, has his name on the wall of Memorial Hall as one of the most highly decorated soldiers of World War I who, as a company commander, was killed in action during the Meuse-Argonne offensive in the final days of that war. He is now buried in Arlington with two silver stars for bravery.
I myself served in the U.S. Air Force, first as a JAG officer Chief of Area Claims and Litigation for 16 Southeast states and Puerto Rico, and then a year at Nakhon Phanom RTAFB on the Mekong River as a Military Judge for a Special Operations Wing during the Vietnam War.
So I hardly oppose honoring our veterans.
I also grew up here through the eighth grade before returning in my early 40s and have fond memories of Memorial Hall when used for performances, for the annual home show, etc.
My first job earning money was parking cars on property we owned adjoining Memorial Hall as well as the old family home on the corner of 7th Street and Wall Avenue.
So it is not out of disregard of its history that I cannot support this proposal.
My cousin’s firm in Kansas City did the study that supports the proposal and I think it extremely well done and after reading it was preparing to write a very different editorial. But as I considered the cost to taxpayers, I began to reconsider.
We are in a time of high inflation with perhaps a recession looming as the Federal Reserve begins to try to rein in the inflation. That seldom ends well. People are finding grocery store shelves empty and groceries jumping in price. Heating their homes comes with shockingly high energy costs and the costs of sewer service, water, gas and electricity are all going up substantially with all of these services asking for over-inflation increases to pass on to consumers.
Wages, while up, are not keeping up with inflation and anyone filling their car gas tank feels the pain of inflation. At a time such as this promoting new taxes, even for the finest of projects, harms those in the middle class striving to survive this period, not to mention those less fortunate.
I am sure those who economically stand to benefit from this proposal will disagree. The contracting company, those financing and supplying materials, etc., but I am thinking of the average citizen of Joplin who is to bear the burden for their financial gain.
I am also concerned about the estimate of costs. We are already seeing the new Dover school running well over estimates of its cost. And never forget the baseball stadium, which was promoted as such a wonderful investment for Joplin with rosy projections of all the revenue it would produce and the good it would do for the city. It now lies empty and silent — a burden, not the promised benefit. But, of course, the city manager making those rosy comments is long gone from Joplin.
Looking over the rosy estimates of construction, operating costs and revenues gives me a similar feeling to what I had with the baseball stadium. And while they have pulled for now the other tax-raising project for the old library, you know that will be coming hard on the heels of this proposal.
But ask yourself who really benefits from these projects in this difficult environment? Who paid for all the ads supporting the use tax which had been defeated so many times before when brought to a vote and only succeeded this time by a handful of votes, creating what appears to be a giant slush fund for special interests rather than going into the general revenue fund? These are questions worth considering as you see ads for this and future proposals to increase your taxes and when you cast your vote.
If the Memorial Hall proposal passes, then the tax burden for Joplin taxpayers will be substantial. This on top of other tax burdens passed in the last few years. For example, for each $100,000 in assessed value of residential real estate, the increase would be $55 per year each and every year, and of course for those with rental property or businesses, it would be much higher.
In addition, for a $20,000 in assessed value automobile the annual personal property tax would increase by $19.23 each and every year.
With inflation increasing house and auto valuations, this will go higher in future years based on increases in valuations.
Furthermore, the library renovation coming on the heels of this will add even more if that should pass. All this is in addition to the taxes for the new courthouse and any future tax increases that may be being planned. Sadly, many of those paying these taxes will never set foot in the Memorial Hall.
I am happy to support projects that improve Joplin and are needed. I am afraid I do not see that in the proposal for either Memorial Hall or the old library renovation. So I will be voting “no” on both these projects. If they cannot be renovated and operated without a significant increase in taxes I cannot support either at this time and under these economic conditions.
