No doubt what is happening to sections of our state is absolutely heartbreaking.
Currently, the delta variant of COVID-19 is wreaking havoc in the lower portions of Missouri, steadily creeping up its midsection and beginning to move outward toward Kansas City and St. Louis.
While outspoken hospital administrators have been and are currently sounding battle calls and begging for help, health practitioners are struggling to keep up with the work it takes to treat, contain and keep a growing number of COVID-19 patients alive.
Indeed, Missouri is in the midst of a foggy public health crisis as vaccination rates in many counties fall far behind the national average. By my calculations, approximately 40% of Missouri’s counties have only 25% or fewer of their population fully vaccinated. To be more specific, 24% of Missouri’s counties have 30% or fewer of those 18 and over fully vaccinated.
I live in a micropolitan enclave surrounded by a very large rural area where a little under 22% of the total population is fully vaccinated. Thirty-four percent of those over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated. However, a casual stroll through my local Walmart would not tell a story of caution.
As all phases and tiers of the Missouri “Stronger Together” vaccination roll out plan have come and gone, even with prior disparities in accessibility, vaccines are now readily available across the state. Despite the preponderance of evidence that they work, reluctance abounds and masks are off, which has contributed to a nightmarishly steady rise in cases.
Explainers as to why some are not getting vaccinated have pointed their finger at party affiliation. To be sure, there is a national vaccination gap between Republicans and Democrats.
However, if we pick apart these demographics, we see that a substantial proportion of Black Americans also reporting hesitancy. In fact, a mid-June 2021 survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that while 14% of those who have yet to receive a dose, 12% of Democrats responded that despite the availability of it they will remain holdouts. They either want to wait and see, get it if only required or would definitely not get it.
Meanwhile, responses by Black Americans illustrate a divergence from the normal (Democrat) partisan affiliation and associated preferences — 32% responded that they will wait and see, get it if only required or would definitely not get it. Forty-five percent of Republicans responded affirmatively along those same measures as well as 46% of those under the age of 65 who were uninsured.
That a good proportion of Black Americans report reluctance to get the vaccine should be no surprise given the appalling history of exploitation and abuse endured through medical experimentation. Hesitancy among people of color has also been found to be rooted in worry about taking time off from work to recover from side effects, lack of information, vaccine effectiveness, and disinterest due to not being directly affected by the virus.
It should be of no surprise, too, that vaccination rates in rural Missourians are incredibly low — not just by virtue of being Republican strongholds, but also due to the high rates of poverty and relative isolation. Alternatively, we may want to ask what explains the percentage of Missouri Republicans that are vaccinated.
Too, one could make the argument that it is very “Missouri,” as hesitancy toward government action fits the political cultures that are associated with the region. Missouri’s individualistic political culture exhibits itself through staunch support of limited government.
While 23% of Missourians stated that they are uncertain, undecided or definitely would not get the vaccine, 34% of them cited that it was because they “don’t trust the government.” Twenty-three percent of unvaccinated Kansans in that survey chose the same reason.
It should be noted, though, that in Missouri, this cultural element has existed even when seats for statewide offices were blue.
During the pandemic, messaging about limited government has been very clear. Missouri’s individualistic political culture is exemplified through fierce resistance in implementing a statewide mask mandate. Gov. Mike Parson stated that while he was not anti-mask, he is anti-mandate.
Further, push back from and the characterization of promoting the vaccine door-to-door was inevitable as this idea can be seen as objectionable to those immersed in a political culture that exalts limited government. All told, cultural and situational sensitivity should be considered when linking vote shares to who is deserving of care. Finger wagging, deriding and dehumanizing those who affiliate with the other party risks placing a wedge in an already divisive environment — regardless of party.
Humiliation, belittlement and blaming the victim give no credence to the cause. It also does not stop or slow the spread of a pandemic.
