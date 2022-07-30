Over my eight years serving on Joplin City Council, the city was in a constant challenge to address revenues that were growing slower than expenses, creating long-term disparity.
As voters approved Proposition B in 2019 and Proposition Action (the use tax) in 2021, from my perspective, we were addressing the problems of yesterday, attempting to be prepared for the problems of today. Now coming before voters on Aug. 2 is Proposition Public Safety to approve a property tax to address our police and fire department funding.
Proposition Public Safety addresses our pay disparity today, but more importantly creates a solution that will adjust to the needs of public safety for decades to come.
The purpose of my letter today is to address why I believe the property tax solution serves the city better than a sales tax solution.
In periods of economic downturn, our sales tax revenues decline. In periods of economic downturn, our property tax revenues remain more consistent. In periods of economic downturn our public safety needs expand — criminal activity escalates, fire calls increase.
We need a revenue source that does not wane as our needs expand.
A sales tax is regressive. Property tax proportions to property. Lower-income families spend a larger percentage of their paycheck to cover their weekly bills than higher-income families. As those dollars are spent, proportionately more of our sales tax, as a percent of income, is funded by our lower-income families. I know that higher incomes have bigger purchases, but comparing sales tax as a percent of income, there is a stark difference. A property tax would scale the tax to the properties our public safety departments are protecting. Houses, businesses, vehicles, and assets are more at risk if our police and fire solutions decline. Proposition Public Safety is an investment and insurance policy to protect the assets of the community. That investment should be tied to the value of the protected property.
As we move from a trades-based economy to a service-based economy, a growing number of our businesses are service based. I own two commercial buildings in Joplin. Over the past 5 years those buildings have housed an investment office, a CPA, a dentist and a medical clinic. In the 20 years my buildings have existed in Joplin, we have not paid any significant revenues to the city. We have paid for business licenses, which just offset the direct cost of the city to administer. We have paid our property taxes every year, of which only 7.5% of that bill went to city solutions. The city’s portion is pledged to parks, the health department, and recycling.
My commercial real estate tax bill in 2021 was $7291.20, of which $547.72 was pledged to a few Joplin entities. Over the past two years, our property has had multiple criminal concerns. Our electric meters were stolen, our mailbox was broken into, our weather stripping around a window was removed by someone attempting to break in, and my backflow preventer on my sprinkler system was stolen, dumping 100,000 gallons of water into the street.
Crime is escalating. Stealing my electric meter could have easily caused a fire. And, though I do not contribute any revenues to our public safety solution from my business, if I have a need, I want them to come fast. I am not alone. There are hundreds of businesses in this city that are service based like me. A property tax would allow us to better partner with the city to protect and insure our most valuable assets.
On Aug 2, please partner with me and vote for Proposition Public Safety. It is the right tax. A property tax will serve the residents better than a sales tax. It is the right time. We cannot wait. Our police and fire staffing, primarily police, is at a critical level.
Legally our departments cannot strike, thankfully, but they can quit. If we do not give them hope that the workload will improve with increased staffing, the exodus will continue. As officers leave, our safety issues exponentially expand. Let us commit to protecting the safety of this community, the health of this community, and the success of this community.
Vote “yes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.