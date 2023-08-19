As we prepare for the 2023-2024 academic year in Joplin Schools, I am thrilled to extend my warmest welcome to our exceptional staff, dedicated students and supportive families. The start of a new school year is not just a routine event; it is a fresh opportunity and a chance for growth. On behalf of the Joplin Board of Education, I am honored to share our vision for the year ahead.
This academic year, our board of education is setting its sights on a couple of transformative goals.
First, board members will enhance our service through continuous professional development opportunities, locally, virtually and regionally. By investing in our own growth as board members, we aim to follow the lead of Joplin’s students and staff: If they are learning all year long, so should we be. Professional growth as board members will allow us to help ensure the best possible educational experience for every child who walks through our district’s doors.
Equally important, we recognize that strong education is built upon a foundation of trust, understanding and relationships. This year, we are taking a significant step to ensure that these pillars thrive within every corner of our school district. Members of the board of education will be visibly and actively present in each of our school buildings. We are committed to walking the halls, engaging in conversations, and truly understanding the needs, concerns and aspirations of our students, families and staff. By immersing ourselves in the vibrant tapestry of our schools, we aim to create an environment where open dialogue flourishes and where collaboration and mutual respect are the norm.
Our board’s increased presence and focus on professional development are not mere gestures; they are a reflection of our desire to be authentic partners in our students’ educational journey. By working alongside our staff, we hope to build bridges that connect us even more deeply, fostering a sense of belonging that extends across our district.
This year, I am filled with hope and optimism. I am confident that together, we will continue to nurture a community that values education and supports one another through challenges and triumphs. Let us approach the year ahead with open hearts, open minds and a steadfast commitment to growth.
Welcome back, Joplin Schools family!
Let’s make this a year of learning, growth and connections that will shape our community for years to come.
