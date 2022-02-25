LUSBY, Maryland — Tracy Wilson is sitting in the cutest little ranch house in this Calvert County town. It is her dream house. It is 4 in the afternoon, and the single mother of two just got home from another dream — her job. She spends her days working as an instrumentation technician in the flight test program at Boeing. Life wasn’t always this balanced for the Exeter, Pennsylvania, native. In her senior year of high school, she underwent open-heart surgery for a hole in her heart after the healthy basketball athlete suffered a stroke. She recovered but found her life directionless after high school. Wilson explains that she wanted to go to college, but without any clarity on what she should pursue and little money to attend, she bounced from career to career, trying to find her greater purpose. In between, she married, had two boys, divorced. She found herself still searching, still wanting to better herself, still deeply committed to the work ethic her parents had taught her, yet living on the edge of poverty. “One day, I was sitting on the couch feeling sorry for myself, watching TV, and I — this commercial came on for York Technical Institute, and something about it clicked in my brain. I went to their website, and the electrician program caught my eye,” Wilson explained. Wilson said she still had to clean houses to bring an income in. “I remember I had about $10 in my checking account that day,” she said. Several months into her education, Wilson found out about the Work Ethic Scholarship Program from the Mike Rowe WORKS Foundation. The program provides financial support to students enrolled in trade school training programs who have demonstrated a continuing commitment to personal responsibility, a positive attitude and a strong work ethic. “I was like, ‘Hey, I am a huge ‘Dirty Jobs’ fan,’” she said of Rowe’s Discovery Channel show, in which he does every trade job created that makes the clocks, trains, planes and automobiles run on time, and keeps your toilet flushing too. Rowe made a reality show out of unglamorous yet essential jobs that make everyone’s lives safer and more comfortable. He brought to the forefront not just their existence but also the value these jobs have for the people who do them. Rowe said in an interview that he was inspired to create the scholarship fund in the summer of 2008. “’Dirty Jobs’ was a runaway hit, the country was entering a recession, unemployment was headline news,” he said. “But everywhere I went on ‘Dirty Jobs,’ I saw ‘Help Wanted’ signs. It slowly dawned on me that high unemployment did not necessarily stem from a lack of opportunity. I remember being surprised to learn that 2.3 million jobs were open when the unemployment rate surpassed 10%.” When a financial reporter at the Wall Street Journal asked his take on how such a skills gap could exist during times of high unemployment, Rowe shared his theory. “Much of society had waged a war on work,” he said. “And I talked at length about the stigmas and stereotypes that surrounded many of the jobs we featured on the show, along with the myths and misperceptions that keep so many people from exploring a career in the trades.” The reporter printed Rowe’s thoughts, word for word, and the next day, his phone started ringing off the hook. “That’s what convinced me to do something; something to help the industries that had allowed me to get and keep ‘Dirty Jobs’ on the air,” he said. “That led me to launch an informal PR campaign for unloved jobs that required skill, and not a four-year degree. I called it mikeroweWORKS and launched it on Labor Day of 2008.” “Today, we’re primarily a scholarship fund with an advocacy arm — which is me,” said Rowe. Applicants must earn the scholarship, much like they would get a job through merit. “You have to provide a video and essay explaining why you believe you deserve the scholarship,” said Wilson. She also noted that applicants must take the S.W.E.A.T. pledge (it stands for “skill & work ethic aren’t taboo”) to keep up a hardworking mindset. “And then, you have to submit a video essay to discuss your thoughts on that topic,” Wilson said. When she got the scholarship, Wilson said, she did a cartwheel. On Feb. 23, Rowe’s scholarship application process opened for 2022. Wilson encourages anyone who is considering applying to do it. “Not just for the money — which was nice by the way — but because you also get to experience expressing and understanding the importance of work,” she says. “It is a virtue we don’t value enough in society, but we can change that one job at a time.”
Salena Zito: Mike Rowe Scholarship highlights the lost virtues of hard work, sweat
Salena Zito is a CNN political analyst. You can reach her through the syndicate at www.creators.com.
Obituaries
JOPLIN, MO - Lena Lomas, 75, a homemaker, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
JOPLIN, MO - Rose Miley, 82, a hospice social worker, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
PINEVILLE, MO - Linda West, 66, a homemaker, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
Most Popular
Articles
- Businesses, city prepare for Range Line interruption
- Joplin Health Department food inspections (Feb. 21)
- Murder case defendant arrested in assault of Joplin girlfriend
- Wally Kennedy: New businesses join forces to reduce costs
- Darvin Bentlage: Corporate ag at odds with American farmers
- Range Line could be closed in April for bridge project
- Neosho takes third as team at MSHSAA Wrestling Championships
- Wild weather week forecast for region
- Our view: Missouri proposal to defund Medicaid expansion is appalling
- Archery tournament returns to Joplin High School with 47 teams
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.