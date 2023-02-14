Former Ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley told Fox News anchor Bret Baier she doesn’t think you need to be an 80-year-old to be a leader in Washington, D.C.
“I think we need a young generation to come in, step up, and really start fixing things,” she said, citing multiple problems that need a fix — including high crime, inflation and the ignominious U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. “Do I think I could be that leader? Yes.”
Haley announced her presidential bid Tuesday, 13 years after she stunned the South Carolina Republican establishment by winning the party’s nomination for governor in one of the most dramatic gubernatorial races that cycle. After coming up just short of a majority in the first round of the primary, she trounced four-term congressman Gresham Barrett 65% to 35% in the runoff.
During that race, Haley had to fight off vicious whisper campaigns about both her marriage and her Christian faith to become the first nonwhite governor of South Carolina. Although many national and local experts had written off her chances, Haley turned out to be a much more formidable force than anyone expected.
Katon Dawson said that the first time he met Haley she was a mom, handing out doughnuts at the local middle school. That was 2004, and Haley was running for the state Legislature against 30-year incumbent Larry Koon. Her victory, Dawson said, marked the first and last time he has ever underestimated her.
Haley stepped down from the governor’s office in 2017 when then-President Donald Trump nominated her to be his ambassador to the United Nations.
Last year, she proved she still has influence when she backed Republican Rep. Nancy Mace in a Palmetto State primary over the Trump-backed Katie Arrington in a highly competitive 1st Congressional District primary. Haley committed herself to the race, too, cutting ads, campaigning with Mace and raising money for her.
Many South Carolina politicos watched with interest as Haley proved she could take on Trump in her own backyard — even if it was by proxy — and beat him by eight percentage points.
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican who became the first black U.S. senator from South Carolina since Reconstruction, is the state’s most popular currently elected politician, said Dawson.
This Saturday, Trump will hold a campaign-style event in South Carolina — his first in the first in the South primary state and second that day — he will hold an event in New Hampshire earlier in the day — marking his first full campaign swing of the 2024 cycle since announcing his intentions to run in November.
Neither Haley nor Scott will be in attendance for the Trump event.
South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said in an interview with the Washington Examiner that there has been a slew of GOP hopefuls visiting the state in the past few months, and he has no expectations that brisk pace is going to slow down.
He said South Carolina Republican primary voters are a good mix of the conservative coalition.
“We’ve got the strongest military presence, we’ve got the upstate of South Carolina with more of an emphasis on social conservatives and low country with the tourism industry down there where folks are maybe a little more fiscally conservative, not maybe so much as socially conservative as the upstate,” he explained.
“It’s a really good microcosm of the Republican Party writ large and not incredibly expensive to campaign in.”
