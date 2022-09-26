Chiclets.
In my youth, it was a delicious chewing gum with a hard-candy shell.
Decades later the word morphed into street slang involving a hard-core drug.
I first learned of it in 2006 during an interview with then-Tazewell County, Virgnia, Commonwealth Attorney Dennis Lee.
At the time, southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia was becoming known as ground zero for the OxyContin and pain pill addiction plague.
Fentanyl was a new player on the scene and had become the fourth-leading cause of overdose deaths in Southwest Virginia in 2005.
“Three or four years ago, it wasn’t even a blip on the screen,” Dennis told me.
At that time, fentanyl was known on the street as a “morphine patch.” The patches were abused by individuals who poked holes in them, squeezed the gel out and then shot it up.
Lee said the patches would also be cut into square pieces, known as “chiclets,” which were chewed or placed under the tongue.
In other cases, people would simply wear too many patches. Lee said he had reports from medical examiners of overdose patients found with numerous patches stuck on their bodies.
Lee said a state toxicologist once told him, “If you have a person who abuses fentanyl on a regular basis, you probably have a person not long for the world.”
On Thursday, West Virginia joined a 17-state coalition urging President Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction.
The coalition, which includes neighboring Virginia, is demanding that Biden take immediate action in response to the record increase in overdose deaths linked to fentanyl nationwide.
“This deadly synthetic opioid is mainly being funneled through our unprotected southern border — Chinese chemical manufacturers are making and sending the raw ingredients to make fentanyl to Mexican drug cartels, which are in turn making and trafficking fentanyl on an industrial scale,” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “But in the face of this evolving and significant problem, the federal government has seemed content to stand by. This is a matter of life or death, and we need to treat it as such.”
Fentanyl is now the No. 1 killer of adults ages 18-45.
More than 75,000 Americans died from overdose of synthetic opioids, mainly fentanyl, in the 12-month period ending in February 2022, according to the attorney general’s office.
The fentanyl classification is likely politically motivated, but isn’t everything of late?
The real question is whether the agenda matters if the outcome can help one addict, one family or one community.
In 2017, I interviewed a woman who lost her daughter, her niece and her nephew to overdoses within an eight-year span.
She cried as she told me how her daughter fought demons and lost. “Her boyfriend took the first shot. She took the second — it was rat poison.”
Her daughter was technically dead, but not physically such. She said those with her daughter tried to cover up the deed. “They tried to bury her. … They slammed her head up against a rock cliff.”
Eventually, they dropped her at a local emergency room. Her daughter was on life support for two weeks.
“We had church in that room for days,” the mom said. “I held her in my arms in the last minutes before she died.
“She was already gone,” she told me. “It was a bad batch brought in.”
The final hours remained vivid in the mother’s memory. Her daughter called at 3 a.m. on the day she died.
“She said, ‘Mom, if I don’t find God today, I’m going to die.’”
It was among the last words to her mother.
Fentanyl, heroin, rat poison.
Chiclets.
Here in the heart of Appalachia, we’ve been battling the scourge of abuse since before we knew how to spell OxyContin.
Thousands die each year. And thousands more will in the future.
Is fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction?
Ask the family members and friends of those who are now under gravestones.
