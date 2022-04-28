What is your earliest memory? Frolicking in the yard with a family pup, hiding eggs while dressed to the nines on Easter Sunday or opening a special gift from Santa on Christmas morning?
Those are the youthful remembrances that bring fond recollections and subtle smiles as the calendar moves us from one generation to the next.
But what if that memory was much darker? What if it was a remembrance of your mother overdosing on the floor of a dollar store toy aisle while you, a 3-year-old, cry hysterically and frantically trying to revive her?
It’s the darkest of horrors. But one playing out too frequently in cities and towns across our region and nation.
A video released a few years ago by a paper in Massachusetts showed such a scene. It was disturbing on many different levels.
In real time, many justifiably questioned why the videographer did not stop filming to help the mom and tot. On a grander scale, the two-minute-plus video underscored the ravages of a drug plague that is running amok.
The video may have been shot in the northeast, but its starring characters are reminiscent of many faces in southern West Virginia and southwest Virginia.
Drugs continue to darken our culture and wipe out what was once a prospering economy and proud society. Instead of hard workers we have zombies — skeletal beings who will lie, steal, cheat and prostitute themselves for a fix of Oxy, meth, heroin or other drug of choice.
In 2016 in Brushfork we had an explosion at a fast-food parking lot as a result of a propane huffer asking for a light of a cigarette.
Propane huffer.
Take a moment to digest those words. They are ones I never dreamed I would be writing. Yet here we are.
During the past years we have become a culture of entitlement interwoven with drug dependency. Got a kid, get a check. Multiple kids, that’s OK — get more money paid for on the backs of the shrinking population of taxpayers.
This rant is not to say government assistance is a bad thing. In fact, I would be willing to give even more tax money if I could direct it to a specific source. Elderly individuals on Social Security with no pensions immediately come to mind.
But I do have a problem with my hard-earned money funding drug addiction. At what point in our society did it become acceptable — and government funded — to live a life on drugs with kids in tow?
I do not know if the woman in the overdose video received government aid. If not, kudos to her for at least stepping up to fund her own habit. If she did receive assistance, it is another black eye underscoring the need for welfare reform in this nation.
The video from Massachusetts and news stories from across the nation also highlight the often overlooked victims of the drug abuse scourge — the children.
Imagine growing up with a mom and dad, or single parent, whose daily, driving purpose is to score drugs?
I do not have the answer to solve the drug abuse epidemic that is scouring our region.
I do know that we need more rehabilitation programs for addicts who want to come clean. We need more facilities, more beds, more counseling services.
I also believe we need to take a closer look at Child Protective Services agencies and their role in protecting youngsters from this deadly problem. Do they need more funding? If so, dole it out. Kids, at any age, should not be exposed to the drug abuse curse.
But I also think there are lost-cause cases — parents who have no desire to leave the life of drugs and are content existing in a darkened world where crime funds their daily high. In these situations, it is the government’s role — our society’s role — to lock them up and take the kids.
Need more prisons? Build them. Foster homes in short supply? Embark on a community campaign to generate the needed assistance.
Once again watching the video of the crying toddler, I wonder where the child will be 15 years from now.
Will she be graduating from high school and eagerly awaiting a future in college? Or will she be living a drug-fueled existence, with kids of her own and a needle in her arm?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.