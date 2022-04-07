Today, on World Health Day, Bright Futures Joplin would like to highlight an issue that affects the health of not only our students but also local older adults: loneliness.
According to a 2020 report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, nearly 1 in 4 adults ages 65 and older are considered to be socially isolated. This isolation can lead to higher rates of depression, anxiety, stroke, heart disease, dementia and more. And some of our precious children are in similar situations, especially since the pandemic began to change the ways in which they have been allowed to interact and grow together. Even more so when their home lives are plagued by chronic poverty, joblessness, homelessness and more.
We think there’s an opportunity in Joplin to help alleviate both situations at once — to help our students who struggle with isolation or who lack supportive, sustained relationships with caring adults, while helping our older adult neighbors combat loneliness.
Mentoring.
Joplin’s elementary counselors estimate there are currently more than 100 students who would benefit from a mentoring relationship with a trusted adult. If you or someone you know struggles with isolation and loneliness, one of our mentoring programs would be a fantastic way to form new relationships while changing the life of a child in need.
Bright Futures Joplin coordinates two programs that pair adult mentors with kids in need: Lunch PALS and TREK.
Lunch PALS volunteers are adults who join their student at school for lunch once per week. PALS stands for Positive Adults Lunching with Students. It’s a 30-minute commitment that has proven time and again to change the lives of those involved, both mentor and mentee.
TREK volunteers are adults who join their student after school once a week on campus for simple tutoring needs. TREK stands for Together Reaching Every Kid. This is a one-hour commitment to develop an encouraging relationship while helping an elementary-age student with basic reading and math objectives provided by the child’s teacher.
Both programs are highlights in the child’s week, and often turn into lifelong friendships that help the students learn better, grow more confidently and ease into maturity knowing they’re loved and supported by at least one caring adult. And the kids aren’t looking for someone famous, hilarious, handsome or wealthy — they only want one person who looks at them like they light up the room. They seek one person who will not let them down and who will encourage them each week with optimism, kindness and perseverance.
If you are an adult who sometimes suffers from bouts of loneliness or social isolation, our students need you. They need your stability, your wisdom, your friendship. And we think you just might need the laughter, silliness, and joy that Joplin’s kids bring to the table once you get to know them.
Bright Futures Joplin will cover the costs of the required background checks so you can get started as soon as possible.
Please consider building a brighter future with a Joplin student. Email sarahcoyne@joplinschools.org, or call 417-625-5200, ext. 2031. Bright Futures Joplin will get you on the path toward mentoring and sharing your life with a child in need.
At Bright Futures, our motto is “Every Child Needs a Champion.” And we happen to believe that you are the champion they need.
