‘And how can man die better, than facing fearful odds, for the ashes of his fathers, and the temples of his gods?’
Thomas Macauley
British author, historian and politician
David Abel, 72, died June 18th, 2021, at his home in El Dorado, AR, surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer. David was born November 26, 1948, in Sacramento, CA, to Earnest "Bood" Abel and Peggy Downing Abel. David attended school in Miami, OK, and graduated in 1967. He joi…
LAMAR, MO - Delmar Westbrook, 57, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021. Private services will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
