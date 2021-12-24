Saturday quote Dec 24, 2021 15 hrs ago 1 min to read ‘God never gives someone a gift they are not capable of receiving. If He gives us the gift of Christmas, it is because we all have the ability to understand and receive it.’ Pope Francis Tags Gift Ability Christmas Quote Christianity Francis Trending Video " Podcasts Obituaries ROBERTSON, Dortha Apr 29, 1927 - Dec 22, 2021 WHEELEN, Martin Nov 1, 1942 - Dec 20, 2021 PACE, Michael Dec 23, 1970 - Dec 17, 2021 JACKSON, Donald Apr 26, 1958 - Dec 12, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWally Kennedy: New restaurant will offer casual family diningDiane Dimond: Kyle Rittenhouse now due another sort of justiceJasper County halts COVID-19 ordersSale of Haas building to Neosho School District completedCarthage park turned into Christmas wonderlandExperts warn of 'perfect storm' in Missouri as cases jumpMost wonderful time of the year: Carthage couple wins Globe holiday lighting contestOmicron found in Missouri wastewater samplesCollege Heights adds 8-man football for 2022 fall seasonRevisiting Webb City's run to the 2021 football state championship Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. " This Week's Circulars Trending Recipes
