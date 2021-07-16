‘O Israel, hope in the Lord! For with the Lord there is steadfast love, and with him is plentiful redemption.’
Mostly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: July 16, 2021 @ 11:09 pm
CARTHAGE, MO - Alfred Fansler, 68, a furniture upholsterer, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
CARTHAGE, MO - Anna Mae Green, 95, a retiree of Schreiber Foods, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Ulmer Funeral Home, Carthage.
