My journey into the arts and my community involvement in the arts have been serendipitous. I feel fortunate to live in Joplin, which has become an arts community with a booming, attractive downtown. It has evolved into an epicenter because of Joplin’s leadership, the commitment of its citizens, its arts organizations, and our unique small businesses. But Joplin’s downtown did not improve overnight — its change required vision, leadership and action. Now, we have the opportunity to use that vision, leadership and action to renovate Memorial Hall.
I grew up with an interest in the arts. I saw the joy my father had in buying art, developing friendships with artists and commissioning works he envisioned. He enjoyed music and loved to dance. As I grew up, I learned that art provided him with an escape from his work, developed his imagination and allowed him to express himself. He valued the role the arts play in everyday life, as I do.
Experiencing the arts adds another dimension to my life, expanding my imagination and creative thinking. I am not an artist, but my passion is as a community arts activist. I know what the arts and culture can do to develop economic growth, educational opportunities, personal growth and a strong sense of community. My passion and my work are to support access to the arts through Connect2Culture, the new Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, and now, by supporting the renovation of Memorial Hall.
Let me reminisce for a moment. When I moved back to the area in 1980, Joplin was quite different than when I’d left. Downtown Joplin felt abandoned — the hustle and bustle and energy it had in its heyday had passed. It was not a downtown that attracted visitors or citizens, nor did it endear pride in our community.
Fast forward to 2005. The city of Joplin focused on and invested in downtown Joplin as a community asset, resurrecting it as “the heart of our city.” The city had the vision, leadership and commitment to make it happen, creating a downtown that would further economic development.
Spurred on by this change, a grassroots initiative created a vision to build a regional arts and entertainment center as an anchor for downtown Joplin. Connect2Culture was created in 2009 to make the center a reality. Communities like Joplin were using arts, culture and entertainment to positively change their cities and attract potential residents and visitors with arts and entertainment amenities. They understood that access to arts and cultural experiences creates a better quality of life, supports economic development and provides educational opportunities for citizens.
These tactics proved a tremendous success. The dramatic and positive evolution of downtown Joplin in the past 12 years set the stage for the new Harry. M Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex and now, the stage is set for the total renovation of Memorial Hall. Just as the city of Joplin invested in downtown Joplin, our City Council recognizes that Memorial Hall is a community asset that needs to be invested in and saved. Again, the city and its citizens have the vision, leadership and commitment to make it happen.
Connect2Culture has always envisioned a great synergy between a completely renovated Memorial Hall and the new Cornell Complex. With the Cornell Complex located next door, Memorial Hall can be the next major catalyst for change to establish Joplin as a booming, vibrant and growing city. Both venues will broaden opportunities for conferences, events, performances and festivals in Joplin. They can work together to create an anchor for downtown Joplin. With the passage of the April 5th bond issue, businesses, organizations and individuals who need event space won’t have to travel far to attend functions. Events can be held in state-of-the-art venues — large or small — right here in downtown Joplin.
The proposed renovations to Memorial Hall include a 1,750-seat performance space along with state-of-the-art sound and lighting equipment that will support high-quality, national touring performances and offer experiences to awaken a passion for the arts. With these performances, Joplin will be recognized as a fun, dynamic place to reside and visit. But it won’t happen without a proper space.
For 100 years, Memorial Hall has served the veterans who worked to build it and their successors, as well as the community of Joplin and the region. It has served Joplin by providing for many needs and creating many opportunities over the years. A recent architectural study showed it has good bones but needs a full renovation to make it a 21st-century building providing 21st-century opportunities. Now we need to fully renovate it inside and outside so it can stand as a jewel in our community once again. We can honor the past and imagine the future of Memorial Hall.
The Cornell Complex board members agree that Memorial Hall is worth the cost of renovation for the future of Joplin. The board encourages citizens to vote yes on Question 1 on the April 5th ballot that asks voters to support the renovation of Memorial Hall.
Now is the time!
