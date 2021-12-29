Congress recessed for the holidays without providing protections against one of the most frightening threats faced by our country.
They did find it important to protect our country militarily, approving a $768 billion budget for fiscal year 2022 military spending. That was a 5% increase and more than the Pentagon or the White House had asked for, but there was strong bipartisan agreement on the bottom line. So they agreed that this protection is necessary.
Simultaneously, however, they refused to come together to provide protection against threats that are even more alarming than the military dangers we face. They ended 2021 without enacting protection against election sabotage and voter suppression. These threats are more alarming because, unlike our military, we are ill-equipped to deal with them.
The Democratic-led House passed two bills that could provide us with election and voter protection: the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. Both stalled in the Senate because of united opposition by Senate Republicans and the inability of Senate Democrats to find a way around filibuster rules.
These acts would head off many current attempts to deprive voters of our rights. Because they have not passed, we face 2022 legislative sessions where Republicans nationwide will attempt to manipulate, restrict and sabotage our elections.
This will be a continuation of the assaults that succeeded in 2021 when 19 states passed 33 new voting restriction laws. Missouri Republican legislators plan a salvo of attacks on voting just as soon as they reconvene in January.
Watch for things like gerrymandering, restraints on mail-in voting, stricter voter identification measures, barriers against same-day registration, fewer polling places, aggressive poll watching, claims about compromised voting machines, and challenges to the integrity of local election officials. And, most frightening of all, there will be efforts to give some state legislatures the power to overturn the popular vote and send their chosen presidential electors to the Electoral College.
Watch also for the fraudulent excuses for promoting these tactics. The “Big Lie” that Joe Biden stole the 2020 presidential election is still raging, though proven false by multitudes of election officials, independent investigators and judges and by strategic recounts. Donald Trump’s own attorney general, Bill Barr, conceded that the election was not fraudulent. Even those who grudgingly admit that the 2020 election was valid may purport, “Well, it could have happened, so we need to enact these laws to prevent it from happening in the future.”
These operatives are shamelessly sowing doubt about the integrity of our elections in order to justify and disguise their motives and to convince voters that they are doing us a favor by promoting tougher rules.
Be savvy when they claim that states regulate their own elections and that the federal government should not interfere. Our Constitution delegates many election powers to the states but holds the federal government responsible for some rules, oversight and establishment of protections against states’ infringements on our voting freedom.
These voting restrictions are a widespread, well-funded effort to control elections so that the will of the voters can be thwarted. They are an extension of the unprincipled, vicious attack on our democracy that occurred one year ago on Jan. 6.
There are two things to do.
First, tell U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt, 202-224-5721, and Josh Hawley, 202-224-6154, that the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act must be passed. They have not shown any willingness to protect us, but they need to know what we think.
Second, let your Missouri senators and representatives know that you oppose efforts in Jefferson City to imperil voting rights and that you trust our election officials to run clean, valid elections based on the protections we already have in place.
This is not an issue to be passive about. They must know that we are vigilant, that we see through their deceptions, and that we will not let them pervert our right to vote.
