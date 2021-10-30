If you’re on the fence about how to vote Nov. 2 on Proposition Action, I’d love to help you understand how voting “yes” can and will hit you close to home.
In 2015, when I moved just north of downtown Joplin, several neighbors and I gathered and asked the question: “What do we hope and dream for our neighborhood? How will we make this place safer and healthier for our children? And how do we turn the tide on the inevitable decline of our aging housing stock and the seemingly impenetrable forces of drug addiction and crime?”
Over the past six years, we have answered those questions with determination, imagination and creativity.
In 2016, we surveyed our neighborhood, and at the time we had 56 abandoned homes in an 8-by-8 block area. We had a crime rate two times the city average, and drugs houses were on almost every block. Since then, through private investment, neighbors have bought, rehabbed and converted 28 of those abandoned homes into homes young families have bought and moved into. Following this work, we saw a significant decrease (more than 60%) in our area’s crime rate. And although we still have drugs in our neighborhood, neighbors have banded together to ensure this kind of behavior is not accepted.
Despite all of these amazing results, our neighborhood is not out of the woods yet.
I am a firm believer that local people, private funds and a spirit of ingenuity can accomplish almost every goal. We have largely seen the results in our neighborhood because of these three assets.
But, there are some things that local residents, private funds and a spirit of ingenuity cannot do on their own. There are policies and programs that only institutions can provide. And in our aging neighborhood, much like in yours, we are at a point where we need the support and empowerment from our local government to see some of our goals come to fruition. Here are some of the things we have found that we as residents cannot do on our own:
Local residents, private funds and a spirit of ingenuity alone cannot ensure that every dilapidated or abandoned home in our neighborhood is rehabilitated or torn down and built anew.
They cannot hold landlords accountable to maintain their properties so blight and disrepair do not decrease our property values.
They cannot incentivize builders to buy empty lots and build new homes.
They cannot improve sidewalks, streets, curbs and gutters, and lighting.
You get the point. There are things that every neighborhood and every resident relies on their local city government to provide.
The top priority residents identified in the city manager’s 2020 Listening Tour was “Addressing neighborhood blight.” I’ve read the action plans that Proposition Action will fund in this priority area. Here are some of those things the city of Joplin intends to do:
• Incentivize the tear down of dilapidated or irreparable homes in order to build new.
• Relaunch the Neighborhood Improvement Zone Projects in order to improve sidewalks, curbs and gutters and streets in the neediest of neighborhoods.
• Increase our funding for income-eligible home repairs for disabled, elderly and low-income residents.
These are things we as residents cannot do on our own. We need the help of and the funding for our local government to provide some of these needed services, so we can get back to the business of creating thriving, vibrant neighborhoods.
On Nov. 2, your “Yes” vote doesn’t simply fund pie-in-the sky ideas, it funds projects and possibilities that hit close to home.
