We at Faithful Friends are proud to be a no-kill shelter. Shelters don’t have to be no-kill; they can instead choose to play God and decide which animals get to live and have a chance at love and which ones don’t.
When I was growing up in this area, most every town had a dog pound where stray animals were kept. Some (a very few) were reclaimed, the rest were destroyed, usually by being shot. I grew up close to a dog pound and remember the gunshots and asking what the gunfire was all about. I was told.
At Faithful Friends, the only time an animal is euthanized is in consultation with a professional veterinarian who has determined that the animal is suffering and can’t be saved. Then — and only then — is an animal put to sleep surrounded by kennel staff and never alone. This is a rare occurrence; in fact, it has happened only once in my 10-year association with Faithful Friends and involved a dog that had been hit by a car.
When you decide to be a no-kill shelter, you also have to face at least two realities.
First, veterinary bills. When we accept an animal that is sick or that becomes sick, we enter into a sacred oath with that animal to provide the best care we can. We maintain a $5,000 minimum fund balance to cover any extraordinary veterinary bills and have benefactors in the wings to cover more. We are serious about being no-kill and helping animals to live.
Second, we have to deal with explaining to the public that we are full and can’t accept the animal they are trying to surrender. We always apologize and give them a list of other shelters to contact and ask them to call us back daily, but we are full. I hate the word “full” because we want to help all animals, but we have a capacity established by state rules.
Sadly, we turn away lots of animals each month. Building more kennels is not a solution. If we doubled our capacity, we would be full in a couple of weeks. So when you adopt, you are saving two animals: the one you are adopting and the one that will take their place. We will not destroy an animal in our care to make room for another.
I was asked the other day how long Faithful Friends has been no-kill. My reply was, “Always.”
But the question reminded me of a meeting in Dwight Douglas’ office. This was in the very early stages of talking about needing an animal shelter. Fred Clark was there, and we were talking about what kind of shelter we wanted to be, kill or no-kill. Fred asked who would be responsible for deciding which animals would be destroyed; everyone looked down, no hands were raised and the topic never came up again.
To conclude, I want to share a Facebook post. Credit is given to the author in the post.
A Shelter Dog asks God
Dear God, What is “Time”? I hear the sadness in the voices of workers here. They say my “time is up,” that they have to make room for yet another dog. My “time” is up.
I don’t know what that means, God. I only know that my new friends are so sad, and the more I wag my tail — the harder I try to make them feel better — the sadder they become.
I know I have heard that word “time” before, but I don’t understand. When I was younger, my people would say “Time to play!” They would throw the ball, and I would run fast. Sometimes I brought it back to them, but other times we’d end up chasing each other, having fun.
I remember “Time to eat.” My people would put down a bowl of food, and I would enjoy dinner, wagging my tail in joy.
There was also “Time for your walk.” My boy would put my leash on, and we would go walking together, visiting the neighborhood and enjoying each other’s company.
When I was younger I thought “time” meant fun. Or maybe love? I don’t understand. “Time” must mean something else, but how can it change, God?
Before I came here, I heard my people say, “No time to feed you now, boy. Later, when I get home.” Sometimes my family would forget, and there was no food in my bowl.
Does “time” mean when my belly hurts?
My people said there was no time for walks. I tried to hold it all day long — but God, I just couldn’t anymore. When I finally had to go, it made my family very angry.
Does “time” mean anger?
Or maybe loneliness? My family said they didn’t have “time.” They didn’t have time to play, or time to take me to the vet, or time to go for walks. They didn’t have “time,” so they brought me here. Maybe I was right ... They said they didn’t have time, and if “time” means Love, how did they lose it?
Did I do something wrong?
God, I think my new friends are sending me to you. Do you have “time”? May I sit on the couch? Am I a good dog, God?
Is it “time”?
— Joan C. Fremo I am so thankful Faithful Friends never has to tell an animal their time is up.
Until next time, adopt, don’t shop and adopt a lot.
