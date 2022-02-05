‘The better part of valour is discretion; in the which better part I have saved my life.’
SENECA, MO - Stephen Graham, 77, a mechanic, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022. Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Joplin Family Worship Center, Joplin. Arrangements by Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
DUENWEG, MO - Laura Rivera, 51, a homemaker, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022. Services will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Crematory, Joplin.
