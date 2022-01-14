‘As an American, I want to see our nation recapture the strength and unity it once had when we fought the enemy instead of ourselves.’
Margaret Chase Smith,
Former U.S. Senator
CARTERVILLE, MO - Anthony Britton, 29, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
ORONOGO, MO - Robert Guenzel, 61, a master auto technician, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
