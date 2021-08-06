‘Blessed are you who are hungry now, for you shall be satisfied. Blessed are you who weep now, for you shall laugh.’
Luke 6:21
Gary Franklin Ball, Sr., age 78 of Diamond, MO, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after a long, courageous battle. He lived his life to the fullest and fought hard to the end. Gary was born February 18, 1943, in Hornersville, MO, to James Ball and Lucille Shirfield. He attended Joplin …
WEBB CITY, MO - Ryan Wayne Tasker, 42, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021. A celebration of life 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Matt Ross Community Center, Overland Park, KS. Arrangements by Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains, MO.
