Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.