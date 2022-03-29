The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the Children’s Hospital Association have declared a national state of emergency in children’s mental health because of the cumulative effects of COVID-19.
Last month, the Hopeful Futures Campaign released its America’s School Mental Health Report Card, documenting the mental health struggles of children, families and communities across the country. This report evaluated policies in the categories of mental health professionals, partnerships, training, funding, well-being, school climate, skills for life success, and mental health education.
Kansas ranked 33rd overall for youth mental health, down from 26 in 2021.
Current policies do not support wellness checks or mental health services for students without individualized education plans. Nor do they provide adequate staffing to increase the helping professional-to-student ratio. Currently, Kansas schools average roughly twice the recommended ratio of students to staff.
The shortage of mental health professionals has been on the radar of Kansans for several years. Pre-pandemic efforts to address the shortage included recruiting from other states, telehealth, and implementing policies to make licensing less complicated for behavioral health professionals. Post-COVID-19 demands for mental health services overall far exceed the availability of mental health professionals.
In light of this fact, it’s business as usual for managed care organizations in Kansas. This was repeatedly stated in testimony provided to the Bob Bethell Joint Committee on Home and Community Based Services and KanCare Oversight in December 2021.
The consensus was that problems of the past were fixed. Claims were being paid within a reasonable amount of time. Credentialing was no longer an issue, and providers were happy with the way things were going. If there were any issues, the chamber would have been filled with providers, standing room only, testifying about difficulties.
The Families First Coronavirus Relief Act ensures continuous coverage for anyone enrolled in Medicaid and a 6.2% increase in the federal match paid. The expectation of continuous coverage would reasonably ensure access to mental health services. Yet some mental health providers are foregoing credentialing with managed care organizations because of the red tape required to obtain and maintain active status, claim denials, extremely low reimbursement rates, and recoupment of payments.
Substitute for House Bill 2463 was taken off the House calendar without consideration of the aforementioned issues, locking in place the current policies and Medicaid reimbursement rates until the end of 2024.
Kansans cannot afford to lose more mental health providers. But mental health providers cannot afford to face this challenge alone. The only way not to lose is to not play the game. Those in need of mental health services lose.
Within the medical field there is a phenomenon known as “a ghost network.” It describes a collective of individuals identified as providers who are no longer providing services or those providing services on a limited basis to a select group of individuals.
Kansas mental health providers have known about the “mental health ghost network” for several months but are powerless to stop its growth. Others have become reluctant participants because they are forced to watch managed care organizations recruit their clinicians with the promise of higher pay and smaller caseloads.
House Bill 2463 single-handedly stifles potential growth of mental health organizations and all but guarantees the demise of some private practitioners, many of whom have the flexibility to address unique needs identified by the current mental health crisis for evening and weekend appointments.
As we continue to recover from the pandemic and subsequent economic fallout, racial tensions and other issues, what we cannot suffer is being ignored by policymakers who recognize these challenges but refuse to address them on our behalf. These individuals are chosen by constituents to make sound decisions for the good of all Kansans, not just managed care organizations or people in leadership positions who receive bonuses because quotas are met.
The promise of oversight must be equally meaningful for those receiving services as it is to those providing them. Substitute for House Bill 2463 offers neither.
