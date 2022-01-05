‘The people of these United States are the rightful masters of both congresses and courts, not to overthrow the Constitution, but to overthrow the men who pervert that Constitution.’
Abraham Lincoln
Former U.S. President
IANTHA, MO - LaVerne Sprouls, 87, a retired educator, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Konantz Warden Funeral Home, Lamar. Visitation will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
NEOSHO, MO - Margery Katheryn Geeding, 95, a homemaker, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Services 10 a.m. Saturday at Swars Prairie Baptist Church, Seneca. Arrangements are under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho.
